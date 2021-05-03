The long-term care minister avoids questions at the first press conference since the independent report





Days after a scathing report revealed that the long-term care sector was unprepared to address the COVID-19 pandemic, Ontario Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Monday’s Questions Completed by reporters and largely blamed previous governments, inadequate staff, community spread and virus death for the crisis in the sector. “We were late for a pandemic,” she said Monday. “I look back and say why did it take so long without addressing long-term care? Our government is addressing it and taking responsibility after so many years of neglect by previous governments.” When asked if the province would apologize for the long-term care crisis and all the residents who died, she said together as a society “we need to do soul search” about the long-term care issues that existed before the pandemic. “Government coordination takes time and it just was not a match for the speed of COVID-19. There are a lot of lessons learned from wave one, wave two and there will be lessons learned from wave three.” Fullerton said she is now committed to regulating the sector. The province has already started implementing some of the commission’s recommendations, such as increasing the staff of personal support staff and will investigate other areas. The COVID-19 Long-Term Care Commission presents the final 322-page report to the provincial government last Friday. The report highlighted the actions and omissions that contributed to the devastation in long-term care during the COVID-19 pandemic. The commission, which was set up last year, concluded that the province failed to learn from the SARS epidemic in 2003 and that comprehensive reforms are needed to protect Ontarians in long-term care for the future. The report was made public just days after a review by the Ontario Auditor General drew similar conclusions. Auditor General Bonnie Lysyksaid Ever since COVID-19 began demolishing Ontario long-term care homes in March 2020, it has been clear that “aggressive infection prevention, detection and patient care actions were necessary and needed to be done quickly. prevent dizzying death rates “in the LTC community. That did not happen, Lysyk announced. The first cases of COVID-19 were found in four LTC homes on March 17 last year. From March 2020 to the end of the year, 76 percent of LTC homes in Ontario reported COVID-19 cases among residents and staff. To date, 3,918 residents and 11 long-term care items have died from the disease in Ontario, according to provincial data. At a news conference last week following the release of the Lysyk review, Fullerton repeatedly declined to answer questions about whether he shares any responsibility for Ontario’s response to COVID-19 in long-term care. “I’m a person, it ‘s an integrated response,” Fullerton said, often turning to blame previous governments for the sector’ s failure to adequately limit the deaths of residents and staff. “Our government is fixing a broken system,” she said.

