The EU aims to open to foreign tourists this summer amid COVID-19

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union executives have recommended easing travel restrictions on COVID-19 next month to allow foreign travelers from more countries to enter the bloc, hoping to boost the hit tourism industry this summer.

Photo Photo: Federal police officers check on air passengers arriving from Britain at Frankfurt Airport as the coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads in Frankfurt, Germany, January 30, 2021. REUTERS / Ralph Orlowski

Under current restrictions, people from just seven countries, including Australia and Singapore, can enter the EU on holiday, whether vaccinated but subject to testing or quarantine.

The new proposals from the European Commission on Monday, but which still require approval by EU member states 27, would allow foreign nationals and those from countries with a good epidemiological situation to be fully vaccinated.

Time to revive the tourism industry and rekindle cross-border friendships – for sure, wrote Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter.

People coming from Britain, Russia and a number of other countries would meet the new criteria, according to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). American citizens currently would not do this.

We want to do this before the massive summer journey begins, an EU official said.

EU member states will begin discussing the proposal on Tuesday, and the official hoped it would be approved this month.

LARGE LOSSES

Travel restrictions due to COVID-19 have caused huge losses to the EU tourism industry, which has occasionally struggled to agree on a common response to the pandemic.

If the new proposals agree, specific EU countries will be expected – but not legally bound – to pursue the new common approach. Greece has already agreed to welcome tourists vaccinated by Israel.

Other measures to support tourism this summer include a central EU register that allows free travel to blocks where citizens hold the so-called green certificate proving they have been vaccinated, tested negative for COVID-19 or have immunity after recovering. .

The green certificate for the Luxembourg government is one of the elements that will allow us to return to normalcy as soon as possible, Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said in separate comments Monday.

The commission recommended allowing people fully inoculated with EU-recognized vaccines to be able to enter from any country, and said other vaccines could be added if they are approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The European Medicines Agency has authorized the use of photographs by Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca in the EU.

The WHO has also approved those vaccines for use and is expected to decide on the use of two Chinese vaccines this week. Both agencies are considering the Russ Sputnik V vaccine.

The commission said reciprocity should be taken into account when deciding to allow leisure travel from third countries.

To limit the risk of importing new variants of the coronavirus, the Commission also proposed a new emergency curfew that would allow the rapid introduction of travel restrictions from countries where health is deteriorating significantly.

EU countries would review the situation every two weeks.