St. Peter’s Business students take second place in the international ethics competition





Updated Monday, May 3, 2021 By Maril Marcillo, Ph.D., associate professor of business For the first time, Saint Peters University competed in the International Business Ethics Competition in Business Case (IBESCC), the oldest and most distinguished cross-collegiate business ethics competition of its kind. IBESCC 2021 was held practically on April 8 and 9 by the College of Business Administration of Loyola Marymount University in California. This innovative competition enabled students from all over the world to convincingly apply ethical reasoning to practical issues and the moral imperative of sustainable development. Each team chose its own ethics issue, which was linked to one of the 17 globally adopted United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which focused on a wide range of social, environmental and economic issues. The presentations were judged by a panel of executive judges with experience in corporate governance, business ethics and sustainability. The Saint Peters team competed in three categories: a 90-minute lift height, a 10-minute oral presentation, and a 25-minute PowerPoint presentation, winning second place in the 10-minute oral race. The team included Marie-Christine Geck 21, a business management executive; Fatema Khan 22, a marketing management specialist; Martin Le Pays Du Teilleul 21, an international business professional; Andrea Rosas 22, an international business professional; Jili Zhu 21, a business management executive; and their faculty advisor Maril Marcillo, Ph.D., associate professor of business. The team sought to address SDG Goal # 3, Good Health and Welfare. The team proposed Philip Morris International (PMI) a substitute for tobacco in hemp cigarettes in Indonesia. Every year, approximately a quarter of Indonesians are killed by tobacco-related diseases. This high number can be traced to the population large percentage of smokers. While 34 percent of the population smokes, the rest, including Indonesian children, are exposed to secondhand smoke in homes and public places. Local tobacco production and lack of government control made the country an ideal place for large tobacco corporations. Thus making Indonesia the largest consumer of cigarettes in the Asia Pacific region. In the past decade, PMI has taken significant steps in rebranding the company by investing in the Foundation for a Tobacco-Free World and transforming from just one cigarette company to striving for a smoke-free future. Forgiving this transition, critics raise concerns about the paradox that it is a cigarette company that plans to create a smoke-free society. The Saint Peters business ethics team believed that PMI could effectively achieve its mission statement of delivering a smoke-free future with the promising future of hemp cigarettes. With studies of new enterprise electronic cigarettes, IQOS, that show no distinct differences between conventional cigarettes; there is a bigger initiative now to develop an alternative to secure the future of a smoke-free environment.







