Amid nationwide protests, Colombian President pulls out controversial tax cuts: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin

Juancho Torres / Anadolu Agency through Getty Images After days of deadly protests across Colombia against a planned nationwide tax increase, President Ivn Duque has pulled out the proposal he insisted was needed to fix the country’s pandemic-hit economy. The protests that began last week have resulted in multiple deaths and they continued over the weekend despite a promise by Duque on Friday to remove some of the bill’s most controversial provisions. On Sunday, he announced that the proposed revision would be shelved and replaced. “I am asking Congress to withdraw the law proposed by the finance ministry and urgently work out a new law that is the fruit of consensus, in order to avoid financial uncertainty,” he said in a video. Ordinary Colombians have been hit hard by the pandemic with the country’s economy shrinking with 6.8% last year. Unemployment has peaked, and many Colombians are struggling to find work. The proposed tax increase would have affected anyone making more than $ 656 a month by lowering the threshold and eliminating key exemptions and increasing the number of goods subject to value added tax (VAT). The government proposed tax changes amid a recent round of coronavirus-related blockages as the country experiences a new increase in coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19. More than 74,000 Colombians have died from the disease since the onset of the pandemic. The spread of vaccines has been slow. In the video, Duque said there was consensus that temporary taxes on businesses and dividends, and higher income taxes on wealthier Colombians, were needed along with government austerity measures. “It’s a moment for all of us to work together without malice,” he said. Starting Wednesday, tens of thousands of people came out to protest, many organized by unions to express anger over the tax bill. They ignored warnings from health officials who said protests could become the predominant coronavirus event. Although most of the protests were peaceful, riot police used tear gas and clashed with protesters, some of whom looted and destroyed buildings and vehicles. It is not yet clear how many people died in the clashes between police and protesters, but the prosecutor’s office said Sunday afternoon that it was investigating 14 deaths nationwide, while human rights groups said police abuses, especially in the city of Cali’s third-largest had resulted in more than 20 deaths, according to Reuters. A police officer was also reported killed in Soacha on the outskirts of the capital, Bogot..

