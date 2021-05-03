The EU plans to open the summer for vaccinated tourists





(CNN) After nearly a year of closed borders, the European Union could open in June to vacationers fully vaccinated from countries with low levels of Covid infection in the summer time according to a plan unveiled Monday. The easing of restrictions on non-essential travel, which will be welcomed by desperate countries to revive struggling tourism industries, will also allow for an “emergency curb” if infection levels rise again. Reflecting success with vaccination programs, the EU also wants to ease qualification rules to add to its safe travel list of countries whose travelers do not need to be vaccinated or quarantined. Officials hope the plan could be implemented by the end of June, a year after the EU closed its external borders to most travelers, but the borders could open faster depending on the speed of European countries signing the proposal. The move comes as some members of the 27-nation bloc are already planning to move forward with the opening. Greece hungry for tourists last month said almost all international travelers fully vaccinated or tested by Covid could come by mid-May. The proposals, published by the European Commission, advised that arrivals should have been inoculated 14 days before arrival with a vaccine from its approved list, including BioNTech / Pfizer, Oxford University / AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna. “Member States may extend this to those vaccinated with a vaccine who have completed the WHO emergency use list process,” an EC statement added. At the heart of the EU plan is a “Digital Green Certificate” that will stand as a test of vaccination or immunity and allow travel across the European Union’s internal and external borders. Vaccination campaigns International travelers will be able to obtain one by submitting proof at their country of initial destination that they have been vaccinated. Prior to its introduction, member countries are advised that they will need to take steps to verify the authenticity of any vaccination tests submitted by visitors. Monday’s proposals also recommended changing the way the European Union decides which countries are on its safe travel list. Currently only travelers from seven nations, including Australia, New Zealand and Rwanda, are allowed to enter some EU countries on holiday without proof of vaccination or undergoing mandatory quarantine. “The proposal is to increase the 14-day Covid-19 cumulative reporting rate threshold from 25 to 100 [per 100,000 inhabitants]”, the EU statement said.” “This remains well below the current EU average, which is above 420.” In the latest data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, the United States has a notification rate of 258 so it will not be added to the list of safe travel, but the United Kingdom which has a rate of 47, would be considered under the rules. However, the Commission proposal proposes a so-called “emergency brake”, which, “When the epidemiological situation of a non-EU country deteriorates rapidly and especially if a variant of concern or interest is detected, a Member State may urgently and temporarily suspend all travel within non-EU citizens residing in such a country. “ The plans will be discussed by the ambassadors of European countries on May 5 and after the list of safe countries is signed will be reviewed every two weeks. Border decisions can only be made by individual countries, so each member state will decide whether to implement these proposals or not.

