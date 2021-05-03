SII approves receipt of Rs 1,732 kr for 11 crore doses of Covishield vaccine







“We support this statement and the veracity of the information. We have worked closely with Government of India for last year and thank him for his support. “We remain committed to increasing the production of our vaccines to save every life we ​​can,” SII said on Twitter.

The amount, which after TDS was Rs 1,699.50 crore, was taken by SII on April 28 itself, she said.

As of the date, against the last order of 10 crore doses for Covishield vaccine supplies, 8,744 crore doses had been delivered by May 3, the ministry said, adding, media reports claiming that center has not placed any new orders for COVID-19 vaccines are “inaccurate and not based on facts”.

Furthermore, 100 per cent down payment of Rs 787.50 crore (after TDS Rs 772.50 crore) was issued on 28 April to Bharat Biotech India Ltd (BBIL) for five crore Caucasus doses during May, June and July. The amount was taken from them on 28 April.

While on the date against the last order of two crore doses for Covaxin vaccine supplies, 0.8813 crore doses were delivered by May 3, the ministry said.

“Therefore, to say that new orders have not been placed by the Government of India is not correct,” she said.

As of May 2, the Center has provided more 16.54 crore vaccine doses to union states and territories free of charge. More than 78 lakh doses are still available with them to be administered, the ministry said.

“More than 56 lakh doses, in addition, will be taken by the states and UT in the next three days,” he stated.

According to the National Liberalized and Accelerated Price Vaccination Strategy COVID-19, the Government of India will continue to provide its 50 per cent share of the month Central Drug Laboratory (CDL) cleared the vaccines and would continue to make them available to state governments completely free of cost as had been done before, the ministry said.







