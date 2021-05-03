University of Dallas News – All the news

Father Ragheed Ganni Assists Scholarships Assists International Students Studying at UD

By Megan Wagner, MH ’16

One of the many ways the UD embraces religious freedom is through a partnership with the Catholic University of Erbil in Iraq, in which CUE students have the opportunity to study at the UD. A newly equipped scholarship named for a Chaldean Catholic priest priest in Iraq will help make studying at UD a more affordable opportunity for these and other international students.

Provost and President Jonathan J. Sanford, Ph.D., summed up the partnership with CUE by asking, “Why UD?” He simply replied, “We value religious freedom and study the very principles on which it is based.” Students who benefit from the partnership and the scholarship, he explained, will be able to experience the deep bond of trust in the student community, faculty and UD staff, with the freedom to attend and attend the daily Mass. practiced their Catholic faith openly, without fear.

Excited by the CUE partnership, Charles and Linda Neubecker generously donated the new scholarship after witnessing a similar partnership that bore fruit in Ukraine. Charles Neubecker has been involved at the Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv, Ukraine, for 20 years, serving as a teacher and strategic planning advisor at the university. Seeing UCU grow from a building on three campuses with 200 seminarians and several thousand students gave Neubecker great passion for Catholic higher education abroad. He wanted to give financially to students in a similar situation. This scholarship helps to make studying at UD a more affordable opportunity for CUE students.

“When I heard about this opportunity for Iraqi students, I thought there were similarities between UCU, UD and CUE, and I’m grateful to play a small part in it,” Neubecker said at a recent donation ceremony held on campus.

The scholarship is named after Father Ragheed Ganni, a Chaldean Catholic priest in Mosul, Iraq. On June 3, 2007, Fr. Armed men entered the church; one addressed Father Ganni, saying that the priest had been ordered to close the church. Father Ganni replied, “How can I close the house of the Lord?” The gunmen then demanded that the four men convert to Islam. When loyal Catholics said they would not convert, gunmen shot and killed them. Father Ganni has been proclaimed a Servant of God, the second step in the canonization process.

“The example of his martyrdom serves as a witness and warning to us,” Sanford said, “and it is for this reason that this UD-equipped scholarship was named in his memory.”

Dan Burns, Ph.D., associate professor of politics and interim dean of Kostandin College, told the CUE partnership, “This project is exactly what we as American Catholic academics should support, and we at UD are in a position better position than any other school in the country to help those people out there achieve what they are trying to do. “

Sanford quoted St. Augustine from his second book, On Free Choice of Will: “Genuine freedom is subject to truth,” saying that this freedom pervades the UD campus. He also urged, “Let us continue to value, study, embrace religious freedom at the University of Dallas.”

UD senior Amandhi Matthews, BS ’21, an international biology graduate student and first generation from Sri Lanka, stressed the importance of scholarships like this. “Gift scholarships have been the answer to my prayers,” she said. International students are not eligible for many forms of financial aid and without disabled scholarships, Matthews would not have tried the rich UD education she received. After interning at Harvard School of Dental Medicine, Matthews will pursue a Ph.D. at the University of Notre Dame after graduation.

“Being an international student, having financial security for my college education is one of the greatest gifts I have received over the last four years,” Matthews said. She expressed her great enthusiasm for the other international students who will benefit from the Neubeckers generosity.

Burns similarly expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership between the UD and the CUE, quoting American academic and columnist Walter Russell Mead: “Education is the most enlightened, most effective, and least useful form of foreign aid.” Burns argued that education is a powerful tool in expanding democracy; The UD can support Iraqi Christians and play a role in shaping Iraq’s future leaders.

“We will certainly learn from students from the CUE,” he added.

Sanford, Burns, and Matthews all expressed deep gratitude on behalf of faculty and students for the Neubeckers generosity in creating the Father Ragheed Ganni Scholarship, which will benefit future global leaders.

To learn more about setting up a personal scholarship, please contact Vice President of Advancement Kris Muñoz Vetter at [email protected] or 972-721-5149.