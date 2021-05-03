Cruise the world of dreams to recreate the experience in Japan – Cruise Industry News

Dream Cruises has announced that its Dream Dream cruises from May 28 to August 31 will be dedicated to the discovery of the wonders of the North in the South of Japan.

According to the Genting HK-owned cruise line, Super Summer Seacation travel destinations and landmarks such as Hokkaido Lavender Fields and Kyoto Torii Gates, as well as local specialties and cultural experiences will provide guests with the next best thing to do. visiting the island country.

The cruise line said that in the spirit of the international sporting event to be held in Tokyo this summer, guests will also have the opportunity to test their athleticism for a chance to win a dream champion gold medal.

The main points of the cruise include the first field of lavender at sea, which according to Dream Cruises, lies over 1,200 square meters of purple shrubs under the sun in the cool sea breeze. The Journey of the Wonders of Japan will begin in the North, starting with Hokkaido, the perfect summer vacation destination known for its sensational lavender fields during the month of July. Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy special lavender lava treatments at Crystal Life Spa or learn to make their own lavender bags and lavender paper bouquets.

Another highlight of the trip is the celebration of the Tokyo Summer Olympics to be held later in 2021. Dream Cruises will host its first Dream World Championship, where guests can experience strength, dexterity and their endurance in a series of challenges such as a rope course and climbing wall, water slide and more, to win a Dream Medal. Guests will also be able to dress up as their favorite manga and anime characters and join the Cosplay Video Game Challenge.

The Journey of the Wonders of Japan travels further to the main island of Japan in the Kansai region, where Osaka, the ancient capital of Japan, is located. The famous Torii vermilion gates of Fushimi Inari-Taisha, one of the most iconic landmarks in Kyoto, will be recreated at sea for the first time in the world dream and will provide hawthorn with another beauty spot for photos. Visitors to Dream World will have the opportunity to witness the transformation of the iconic Geisha look by makeup artists; for those who want to channel their inner Geisha, they can also learn to create their own Geisha hair ornaments to complete the look.

Visitors are also invited to learn and appreciate Japanese culture through live performances of traditional umbrella dancing, which originates from the Japanese dance-drama Kabuki, as well as Yukata fashion shows, the traditional Japanese dress usually worn during the summer season.

Food lovers will have a chance to enjoy Osaka specialties served at The Lido, free on-board restaurant, as well as decadent cakes made with Water matcha, green tea coming from the cultural city of Water in the Kansai region, Lobin Caf

Dream Cruises has curated special cultural and culinary experiences from the islands of Shikoku, Kyushu and Okinawa for guests to enjoy, without leaving Singapore. Arts and crafts from Okinawa such as origami, the production of star sand bottles and Bingata ink craft workshops provide family fun time at sea, while guests of all ages can enjoy local delicacies from the islands in complimentary restaurants and specialties in World Dream, Okinawa Wagyu beef and delicacies of Kyushu, wrote the cruise line in a press release.

Children ages 2-12 will enjoy exclusive access to the Little Dreamers Program, which inspires children to harness their potential and learn new skills while being creative and having fun at sea. Additional activities include the well-known STEAM Education LEGO BOOST Robod Coding and Advance Maze Challenge workshops, music sessions, craft seminars and the Little Dreamers History Club.

Special fee summer programs will also be available from 28 May to 26 June, including the Children’s Theater Workshop, the Little Scientists Workshop and the Creative Slippers Workshop. These special summer programs will conclude with a graduation ceremony, where the little dreamers will receive a memorial certificate signed by the captain as a unique souvenir of their Super Summer Vacation in the World Dream.