EU summons Russian envoy, condemns travel ban on Brussels officials

The European Union (EU) has summoned Russia’s ambassador to Brussels to condemn Moscow’s retaliatory decision to ban eight bloc officials from entering the country.
EU officials briefed Ambassador Vladimir Chizhov at the meeting “on the strong rejection and condemnation imposed by the EU institutions and EU member states of this decision, which was simply politically motivated and lacks any legal justification”, according to the European Commission. EU executive.
They also noted Russia’s expulsion of Czech diplomats last month after Prague expelled suspected Russian intelligence officers on suspicion of Moscow’s involvement in a deadly 2014 bombing at an ammunition depot in Vrbetice.
The EU side expressed “grave concern about the cumulative impact of all these decisions on relations between the EU” and Russia.
Brussels also said the 27-member bloc reserves the right to respond with appropriate measures.
Russia’s mission to the EU said Chizhov “gave additional explanations” on measures taken “in retaliation for unilateral decisions of the European Union”.
“The importance was stressed by diplomatic actions to rectify the current unhealthy situation in the dialogue between Moscow and Brussels,” the mission said. “The Russian side reaffirmed its readiness for this work.”
Last week, Russia’s Foreign Ministry detained eight EU officials, including Vera Jourova, the Czech vice president for values and transparency in the European Commission; David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament; and Jacques Maire, a member of the French delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.
The EU imposed sanctions last month on two Russians accused of persecuting gay and lesbian people in the southern Russian region of Chechnya. The EU also cracked down on sanctions against four senior Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin the same month.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry has accused the EU of inciting anti-Russian “hysteria”.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit