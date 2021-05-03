EU summons Russian envoy, condemns travel ban on Brussels officials

The European Union (EU) has summoned Russia’s ambassador to Brussels to condemn Moscow’s retaliatory decision to ban eight bloc officials from entering the country.

EU officials briefed Ambassador Vladimir Chizhov at the meeting “on the strong rejection and condemnation imposed by the EU institutions and EU member states of this decision, which was simply politically motivated and lacks any legal justification”, according to the European Commission. EU executive.

They also noted Russia’s expulsion of Czech diplomats last month after Prague expelled suspected Russian intelligence officers on suspicion of Moscow’s involvement in a deadly 2014 bombing at an ammunition depot in Vrbetice.

The EU side expressed “grave concern about the cumulative impact of all these decisions on relations between the EU” and Russia.

Brussels also said the 27-member bloc reserves the right to respond with appropriate measures.

Russia’s mission to the EU said Chizhov “gave additional explanations” on measures taken “in retaliation for unilateral decisions of the European Union”.

“The importance was stressed by diplomatic actions to rectify the current unhealthy situation in the dialogue between Moscow and Brussels,” the mission said. “The Russian side reaffirmed its readiness for this work.”

Last week, Russia’s Foreign Ministry detained eight EU officials, including Vera Jourova, the Czech vice president for values ​​and transparency in the European Commission; David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament; and Jacques Maire, a member of the French delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

The EU imposed sanctions last month on two Russians accused of persecuting gay and lesbian people in the southern Russian region of Chechnya. The EU also cracked down on sanctions against four senior Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin the same month.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has accused the EU of inciting anti-Russian “hysteria”.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP