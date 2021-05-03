A German prosecutor has said that media reports claiming that chief suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann will soon face charges of raping an Irish woman in Portugal are incorrect.

Christian Brckner allegedly attacked Hazel Behan, then 20, at her Praia da Rocha apartment in the Algarve in June 2004. A stranger broke into her home and subjected her to a violent ordeal for several hours.

The scene of the attack, in Praia da Rocha, at the time the hotel worker was 30 minutes drive from the place where Madeleine (3) was abducted, in Praia da Luz, while he was at a family party in May, 2007. Brckner lived in the area for 12 years, which covered the time of the disappearance of British children and the attacks on Ms Behan and an elderly American woman who was raped in Praia da Luz in September 2005.

Media reports, initially in Britain on Sunday and in Ireland on Monday, quoted German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters as suggesting that Brckner would likely be charged with raping Ms Behan and that this would happen within about three months.

However, when contacted by The Irish Times, Mr Wolters, the chief prosecutor in the case, said that unfortunately the reports this weekend were inaccurate. He took issue with the assurance given to him that the suspect would be charged with raping Ms Behan and also the time limits given to him on those charges.

I did not say we would indict Christian B in the Hazel B case in the next three months, he said, using versions of suspects and victim names that has been used by prosecutors who do not use full names.

In fact, the investigation is ongoing and will probably continue for several months. It is currently not predictable whether there will be an indictment.

Brckner, a 43-year-old German, was convicted of raping a 72-year-old American woman in Praia da Luz in 2005 and is now serving a seven-year term in Germany for that crime. While serving his sentence, he is being investigated for other crimes, including the abduction of Madeleine McCann, which police believe was killed.

Brckner is also being investigated for raping Ms. Behan, who has given up her anonymity and has spoken several times in the media about the ordeal she underwent. She contacted police last year when she heard about the Brckners conviction for assaulting the 72-year-old American.

My mind was saddened when I read how he had attacked a woman in 2005, how the tactics and methods he used, the tools he had with him, how well he had planned them, Mrs. Behan told the Guardian last year. I thought, to be honest with you, as reading about it immediately brought me back to my experience.

Ms Behan, who lives in Ireland with her family, lodged a complaint with the Met Police last year as Scotland Yards’ search for the disappearance of children is working alongside the German investigation into all of Brckner’s alleged crimes.

Details that Ms. Behan gave, led to the opening of her case. Brckner was also named last year as the main suspect in the Madeleine McCann case.

Ms Behan has been very critical of the investigation into Portuguese attack policies, but the information she has given to police, including about birthmarks on the feet of her attackers, seems to match Brckner.