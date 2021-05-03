In Colombia, 17 dead in pandemic-related protests





BOGOT, Colombia At least 17 people have been killed and hundreds injured after days of protests across Colombia, in which tens of thousands of people took to the streets to demonstrate against a tax cut aimed at filling a pandemic-related fiscal hole. . On Sunday, President Yvonne Duque announced he would withdraw the proposal, and on Monday, the country’s finance minister said he would resign. But the decisions have done little to quell public anger, and the protests have turned into a national protest over rising poverty, unemployment and inequality caused by the arrival of the coronavirus last year. Videos of police officers responding to protesters with violent force have exacerbated long-standing anger over police abuse.

They have pushed us to starvation, said Natalia Arvalo, 29, speaking on the streets of Bogot. And now they want to get what little we have left. On Monday, protests continued in several major cities. At least 16 civilians and a police officer have died, according to the national ombudsman. The protests come as the country is experiencing its deadliest moment of the pandemic and last week had one of the highest death toll per capita in the world, according to a New York Times database tracking deaths and infections. Sergio Guzmn, director of Risk Analysis in Colombia, a consultant, said the government had waited too long to cancel the unpopular tax proposal, allowing anger and resentment to spiral. Now there is much more to the way the government has run the country for two and a half years, it has to do with blockages, to popular discontent, he said. A lot of frustration had boiled over the past year amid deadlocks, he added.

The protests have provided an opportunity for all these things to be revived. Latin America, and South America in particular, has been particularly pumped by the virus, and many countries face dire fiscal situations if reforms are not made. Across Latin America, economies shrank by an average of 7 percent last year, more than in any other region, according to the International Monetary Fund. Mr Duque was among the first in the region to try and address the fiscal problems of his countries, Mr Guzmn said. But public reaction does not bode well for other leaders. This is one of those moments when a major disruption is happening in society, he said. And people are fed up and awake with the power of the streets. Sofa Villamil has contributed to the reporting.

