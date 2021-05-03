The morning fire destroys the building near downtown Saskatoon – Saskatoon





Investigators say the cause of an overnight blaze that destroyed a building near downtown Saskatoon is suspicious. The Saskatoon Fire Department said it was notified by police at 1:41 a.m. Monday of a structure fire on Block 100 of Avenue B South. Crews said they arrived two minutes later to find a structure fire completely engulfed by heavy smoke in the area. Read more: One person was taken to hospital after a fire in the kitchen in Saskatoon The roof and north wall of the building collapsed 20 minutes after the initial call came, fire department officials said. Firefighters had taken an external defensive battle against the fire before collapsing. The story goes down the ad They adjusted their focus on repression, precautions and planning for a further demolition of the building, fire officials said. Read more: Saskatoon garage fire caused by improper extinguishing of a fire pit in the open air: fire department Around 6 a.m., crews called an excavator from the city to knock down the structure so firefighters could completely extinguish the fire. Trends Fort McMurray residents preach sustainability 5 years after the fire engulfed the community

Canada is holding its 1-shot J&J COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s what you need to know The SFD said additional teams were brought in throughout the fire response to provide assistance to firefighters. A building was destroyed by fire on Avenue B South in Saskatoon on Monday morning, May 3, 2021. Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi / Global News.

Teams were completing firefighting operations around 10 a.m., according to a statement from the fire department. The damage is estimated at $ 900,000. The SFD said an investigator has determined the cause and origin of the fire but has not released that information. The department said it would support the police investigation if required. The story goes down the ad















