The RCMP is investigating as lobster traps were cut near Petit-de-Grat

CBC

The ‘unprecedented’ demand that drives sales and real estate prices in Canmore

It was just minutes after a new listing for a $ 1.15 million home in Canmore, Alta., Went viral when real estate agent Jill Law’s phone started ringing. Three days and 31 shows later, she had received 11 offers for the property, including one from a family that wrote a personal letter to the seller and included a family photo. It seems to be the winning “offer” in a growing real estate market that is seeing more offers and properties sold above the asking price. Real estate professionals, market watchers, and longtime residents say there is a combination of factors, including pandemic and low interest rates. But rising sales and rising prices are raising concerns in the community which still considers itself a place where families can raise their children rather than an exclusive playground for the privileged. The average home price in Canmore is closing at $ 1.1 million, according to the Alberta Real Estate Association reference price. “Sales have increased, inventory has decreased,” said Dan Sparks, one of Canmore’s busiest real estate agents, who has been selling homes in the Bow Valley for 20 years. This house on Grotto Road received 11 bids in three days. The bid that was chosen is believed to be several thousand dollars over the $ 1.15 million asking price. The family wrote a personal letter to the seller and included a family photo. (Google Maps) But there are fewer homes to sell. There are currently approximately 100 homes on the market. When you factorize the number of sales, it results in a one-month supply, falling significantly from the usual supply five to six months at this time of year. What does all this mean? To put it mildly, it is a market of sellers. “We’ve had tremendous sales throughout the Canmore area, but the lists and supplies have not kept pace,” said Ann-Marie Lurie, chief economist at the Alberta Real Estate Association. “And that’s what causes some of the price gains we’re seeing in that market.” And some of those gains in prizes have been astronomical. An apartment hotel unit in Canmore was recently sold for $ 50,000 over the $ 600,000 asking price. The seller had bought the unit for $ 350,000 in 2016. (ReMax Alpine Realty) Kelly MacMillan with ReMax Alpine Realty says she just sold a hotel building unit for $ 50,000 above the asking price. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo which has the potential to generate hotel revenue at night was ranked for $ 600,000. Sellers bought the property four years ago for $ 350,000. “There was an opportunity to get money out of the market,” MacMillan said. “They are very happy,” she told her clients. Pandemic pushes Sparks demand calls COVID fatigue. Although he has received phone calls from people in Toronto and Montreal and even a family in Germany, a good portion of buyers are people from Calgary and Edmonton who have been staying home for over a year and are looking for a landscape change , he says . Real estate agent Dan Sparks says buyers from Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal have bought or are considering buying homes in Canmore as a result of the pandemic. He says people have the flexibility to work from home permanently and are choosing the resort town as their base. (Bryan Labby / CBC) “They’ve been working from home for a while and they can keep doing it. And if they can do it, then they will do it wherever they want,” he said. MacMillan agrees. “Canmore, especially recreational markets, where people are discovering they should not be where they work. They have that flexibility from home.” Housing Opportunity As inventory dwindles, so do opportunists find a traditional, single family. Sparks says last week there were only two homes listed for less than $ 1 million and only five were in the market for less than $ 1.5 million. Sparks spent several years on the board of directors of Canmore Community Housing, a city-owned corporation tasked with creating affordable housing opportunities for people and families. A 10-unit town house project is under construction and is expected to open in early 2022. Construction has begun on a 10-unit town project at Lawrence Grassi Ridge in Canmore, Alta. Beingshte being built by Canmore Community Housing in an effort to increase the supply of affordable housing in a mountain town west of Calgary. (Bryan Labby / CBC) There are already 150 people on the waiting list to buy or rent a property. “It’s basically just fingers on the dam,” Sparks said. “The possibility of housing in Canmore will always be a problem. We will just work constantly on this problem.” The average Canmore co-ownership price is now $ 500,000. New development, more affordable housing? Canmore City Council recently approved a series of changes to the latest development plan for the Three Sisters Mountain Village (TSMV) on the east side of the community. One of the changes is a proposed requirement that the developer include 20 percent affordable housing or subsidize twice the amount proposed by TSMV. A spokesman for the developer says the company is still assessing the impact of the changes and is holding comments until the plan returns to the council on May 11th. The proposed area structure plan for the three-sister village in Canmore will include a requirement that 20 percent of future development fit the city’s affordable housing requirements. The plan will be debated again on May 11, 2021. (Bryan Labby / CBC) The mayor says that while it will take years for those units to become available, the council needed to act now. John Borrowman says young families have left the community for years because they cannot afford to stay. “We’ve bled the next generation like that for years,” he said. “If we do not do something to ensure that affordable housing is a big part of our future, the city will become, it will just be a place for the very rich.” New housing options, slow acquisition The city recently said it would consider secondary suites to be built or legalized in existing neighborhoods. Financial incentives are being offered to homeowners to add what they call “additional housing units”. So far, only three homeowners have applied for the $ 20,000 grant. A recently completed secondary suite inside a new $ 1.4 million duplex in Canmore. The city allows ‘accessory housing units’ in existing neighborhoods and offers up to $ 20,000 in grants to help homeowners add suites and expand stocks of affordable community housing. (Bryan Labby / CBC) Dale Hildebrand is a local real estate agent and builder. He recently sold two duplexes that were listed for $ 1.2 million and $ 1.4 million. One of them includes a separate suite, with one bedroom. Hildebrand’s next project is in the early stages, but he hopes to redevelop some residential areas near the city center into 16 to 18-story homes. Some will be built in order for employers to buy for their employees. “They can hire them for their employees at a subsidized rate,” Hildebrand said. But as demand remains strong and prices rise, the market may be too hot for employers to consider employee housing. Crowded housing in some old neighborhoods in Canmore, Alta., Is increasing in density. Two single-family homes are being replaced by three duplexes that are expected to sell for $ 1.2 million to $ 1.4 million each. (Bryan Labby / CBC) It’s a problem for the community, which has had problems attracting employees. “It’s harder for young people to find affordable housing,” said Michel Dufresne, director of the Job Resource Center for Banff and Canmore. “It also makes it harder for small businesses to provide that housing for their employees. Becomeshte has become a bigger game when you have to buy a house for a million dollars to house five people,” he said. “Very expensive summer.” Bryan Labby is a company reporter with CBC Calgary. If you have a good story idea or tip, you can contact it at [email protected] or on Twitter at @CBCBryan.