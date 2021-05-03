Behind the scenes of the ASEAN summit, Suu Kyi’s prayer fell silent

JAKARTA – Wearing a dark gray suit instead of his military olive, Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing looked unruly at last week’s meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders as he delivered a 30-minute presentation. – complete with slide and handgun – – to justify the military taking power.

Before the summit, the old general had changed his blue tie to one with red: one of the colors of the Myanmar flag, symbolizing courage and determination.

In the Bali room on the seventh floor of the south tower of the new ASEAN Secretariat building here, his civilian clothes would mean that he was attending not as commander-in-chief of the Myanmar army but as a representative of his country.

Min Aung Hlaing went to the first ASEAN summit since the February 1 coup amid international pressure to release political prisoners including ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The absence of this point from the chairman’s statement issued subsequently reflects how the bloc proved incapable of coming out against one of its own.

Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia had worked with incumbent ASEAN Brunei chairman in the days before the meeting to draft a statement that included a call for Suu Kyi’s release. The draft appeared to the Myanmar army.

Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing enters the Southeast Asian Nations Secretariat building in Jakarta for talks with ASEAN leaders on April 24. (Muchlis Jr. / Indonesia Presidential Palace via Reuters)

This push continued at the summit, where the leaders of the three countries pressed for the immediate release of those arrested and the start of dialogue to resolve the crisis.

However Min Aung Hlaing did not seem willing to compromise. In his presentation, he presented military allegations that election fraud had invalidated Suu Kyi’s National Democratic League victory in the November general election – the argument used by the junta to justify the coup.

The general is likely not to expect too much pressure at the summit. ASEAN involves a variety of political systems, and the leaders of the most autocratic countries had warned against setting a precedent for interfering in the internal affairs of members, something the bloc has avoided.

The call for the release of political prisoners did not receive much support. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen did not mention the issue in his remarks. The leaders of Thailand and the Philippines – prominent members of the bloc – passed the rally in full, sending foreign ministers to their country. This made it more difficult to build a consensus on difficult requirements.

Even Indonesia, seen as a leader within ASEAN, had argued to invite the leader of the Myanmar junta to the summit, despite the risk of perceiving coup acceptance.

Since its founding in 1967, the bloc has been able to deal with powers such as the US and China by presenting a united front. Any display of inaction in the Myanmar crisis would call into question the reason for its existence.

Protests were held near the summit site against the bloc’s decision to invite Min Aung Hlaing to the summit. After choosing to move forward in the face of such criticism, ASEAN leaders faced the possibility of interrupting talks on the issue of detainees – a result not worth risking to hold the summit.

If the statement of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who chaired the summit, included demands that were unacceptable to the junta, questions would have been raised about the bloc’s effectiveness and the meeting could be seen as a failure of ASEAN diplomacy.

Attendees ultimately dealt with the five points listed in the president’s statement – including an immediate end to the violence in Myanmar and the appointment of a special ASEAN envoy to mediate – while removing the point for the release of prisoners. politics.

A letter from the newly formed National Unity Government in Myanmar was read at the summit, but the difference in stance between the junta and the parallel civilian unit was large.

Towards the end of the meeting, Hassanal Bolkiah asked if attendees had any other comments to share. Min Aung Hlaing took the opportunity to say that the junta would carefully consider constructive suggestions from ASEAN leaders.

But he said this would only happen after stability was restored, hinting that the situation may not improve for some time.

Additional reporting by Bobby Nugroho in Jakarta