Hundreds of common disinfectants can be made safer for human use simply by adding light, a University of Waterloo study shows.
When using a Lysol cleaner to disinfect your gloves, keyboard, keys, phone, and desk, the goal is to kill COVID-19. One of the chemicals commonly used to carry that viricide is Benzalkonium chloride (BAK), a chemical with high toxicity to humans.
There are 400 disinfectant items approved in Canada to kill the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus containing BAK.
“We are talking about disinfectants used everywhere,” said Dr. David McCanna, Assistant Professor at the University of Waterloo.
“Obviously, after disinfecting a keyboard, you will leave a toxic residue of Benzalkonium chloride. You have it in your fingers, so you can put it in the eye, so it is a terrible problem for something like a keyboard.”
While the toxicity of the chemical also makes it very effective against COVID-19, the products use lower levels in order to be less harmful to humans.
High levels of chemicals are harmful to the environment, especially fish, birds and aquatic invertebrates.
“With concerns about the spread of COVID-19, people are using BAK products as an active ingredient more than ever,” said Waterloo Aluminum and lead author Dr. Manlong Xu, who is currently a clinical researcher in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Science at the University of Alberta. “For many industries, there is a need to improve the efficiency of standard disinfection procedures, while also taking into account any potential negative impacts on the environment.”
Dr. McCanna was part of the team that looked at how to neutralize that toxicity and found success in using ultraviolet-C (UVC) light.
“UVC is trapped by the atmosphere and is a shorter wavelength than UVA or UVB, but it also has a lot of energy for it,” he explained. “Because of its energy, it is able to sever molecular bonds.”
Dr. McCanna suggested that using BAK for disinfection might still be a common practice, followed by neutralizing toxicity with UVC light.
UVC lights are common and can be purchased quite easily, but also need to be handled very carefully.
“Many times you will see UVC and it is often used as a killer agent to be used in hospitals. Some people use it at home, but obviously you have to be very careful using something like UVC at home because UVC can damage the eyesight of men and also their skin “.
Study, Neutralization of irritating benzalkonium chloride to eyes and skin using UVC radiation, author of Waterloo Faculty of Science Dr. McCanna and Dr. Jacob Sivak and Dr. Xu was recently published in the journal Cutaneous and Ocular Toxicology. You can read the study here.