DALLAS, May 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Lennox International Inc. (LII) works closely with our suppliers who live up to our core values ​​of integrity, respect and excellence. The unique challenges posed by the pandemic and the effect of the rapid economic recovery supply chain required our suppliers to grow and retain the product to our customers. Despite supply chain disruptions, LII received a six industry-leading awards, an achievement and honor we share with our suppliers. “The relationship between Lennox International and our suppliers continues to strengthen as we grow and gain market share together,” said Chairman and CEO Todd Bluedorn. Today, we recognize the achievements of our leading supplier partners with the Lennox International Supplier Excellence Awards. Together we overcame adversity and grew despite tremendous challenges. Together we continue to deliver industry-leading innovation, premium quality and strong productivity. DIAMOND REWARD

Hydro aluminum tube



New Steel Process



Steel Dynamics, Inc. Steel PLATINUM REWARD

Brazeway aluminum tube



LG Electronics – Compressors



Regal Beloit engines ART PRIZE

Columbus Industries, Inc. – Filter



MikroMetl OEM



NFI Transportation Management ARGJITS REWARD

BMP- US Personal protective equipment



C Truck Cross THE BRONZE REWARD

DSV Solutions, LLC – Magazine



Sanhua – Valve Congratulations to our supplier partners for their collective achievements and performances! About Lennox International Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy efficient climate control solutions. Committed to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthy environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality and cooling systems. Shares of Lennox International are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol “LII”. Additional information about Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Phil Gee, at 972-497-7456. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennox-international-announces-the-supplier-excellence-awards-301281711.html BURIMI Lennox International Inc.

