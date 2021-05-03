Large fire at shipyard as ‘explosions’ heard by residents with 100 firefighters at the scene





A ‘massive’ fire has erupted at a shipyard, with shocked residents hearing explosions at the scene. The fire engulfed two boats in Plato’s Eyot, an island on the River Thames in Hampton, Richmond upon Thames. The fire raged for about three hours before it rained heavily, and firefighters helped bring it under control. Neighbors said they heard ‘big explosions’ as the flames spread to the scene earlier today. The London Fire Brigade said about 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines were battling the blaze, which involved two industrial units. A witness wrote on Twitter: “Police / fire moves people behind. Lots of gunfire and openings. “Fire is a long way from the road, surrounded by the river. But it was giant.”









The London Fire Brigade said a number of gas cylinders were involved in the blaze. Firefighters cooled down and removed some of the cylinders as they could explode when exposed to heat. A fire service spokesman said: "Fifteen fire engines and about 100 firefighters have been called to a fire at two industrial units on Platot's Eyot Island in Richmond upon Thames. "Firefighters are dealing with a fire in two one-story industrial units on the island. The only entrance to the island is through a footbridge, so firefighters have carried all their equipment by hand to the fire. "Brigade Control Officers have received over 60 calls regarding the fire.





(Image: UkNewsinPictures)







“The brigade was called at 5.14pm. Fire crews from Twickenham, Kingston, Feltham, Heston, Richmond and other neighboring fire stations are at the scene.” No one is believed to have been injured in the blaze, though a man has been treated for smoke inhalation. Surrey Fire and Rescue Service previously posted on Twitter: “Our joint fire control received 20 calls for #Hampton The boats dump this evening. Now we are helping @LondonFire in this incident. “Residents nearby should close their windows and doors.” Footage filmed earlier today showed a string of burned-out buildings completely destroyed.











However, photographs taken later in the evening showed the glowing remains of structures, even though the frame of a building was still standing. A large bullet of black smoke rose from the scene as the fire raged. ITV reporter Jonathan Swain wrote on Twitter: “A difficult fire for the crews to deal with 2 boats on fire on an island between the Thames near Molesey and Hampton. Locals trying lifeboats docked on the island. burn the flames. “





(Image: @TheHamptonite WS)







(Image: @TheCumbercat WS)

It appears that two of the industrial buildings destroyed in the fire were wooden-framed boats classified II, MyLondon reports. Historic England described each building as a wooden-framed boat lined with corrugated zinc with a pitched roof in Belfast. The organization said they were built in 1916 by Augustine Alban Hamilton Scott for the Thorneycroft firm to build quick releases that kept torque for the Admiralty.







