Ontario registers 3,436 new COVID-19 cases, vaccination meetings open to 18+ in hotspots

Ontario reported another 3,436 more COVID-19 cases Monday as vaccine qualification opened to all residents aged 18 and over in hotspots.

Adults living on 114 specific postcodes identified as hotspots were able to start booking appointments as early as this morning, although some on social media reported long waiting times or technical difficulties with the provincial booking website.

The full list of hotspot provinces can be found here.

Minutes after bookings opened at 8 a.m., the site showed an estimated wait of more than an hour, with tens of thousands of users in line. The province reported that as of noon, 138,655 meetings had been booked on Monday.

This week and next, the province will send half of its vaccine supply to hotspots, based in part on recommendations from government scientific advisers.

Wow that was before 8am, a ton of people, but at least the site is working pic.twitter.com/d3dxZ78N3u –@andreabellemare

Adults in some hotspots had already been able to make appointments for vaccines, but not through the province’s online booking portal.

Eligibility expands further across Ontario on Thursday, when online bookings through the government portal open to residents aged 50 and over. People with high-risk health conditions and some groups of people who cannot work from home will also qualify.

Ontario has said it expects everyone aged 18 and over to be able to book a vaccine by the end of May.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams warned it could take approximately three weeks for people to get their first dose of immunity and often longer in older individuals.

“We have seen people return positive in five to seven days,” he said, reminding Ontarians to continue with public health measures such as physical distancing and wearing masks even after receiving their vaccines.

Williams also hinted at the possibility of an update of the province’s stay for outdoor gatherings, which have been banned among people from separate families under the existing home stay order.

“We will get some more updates with outdoor activities,” he added. It was not clear if this meant that the province was considering easing its restrictions on small gatherings outside.

Asked if May 20 is still a real date for easing home stay measures, Williams said he believes Ontario should have vaccinated more than 40 percent of its population if it were to release the restrictions.

“A lot of people are discussing it. And we’re trying to look at it as much as possible,” he said, but could not provide specifics.

“We have to get out of this third wave,” he said.

‘Short changed all the time’

But at least one of the hardest hit areas in the Toronto area is not accepting online bookings from adults 18 and up living in its hottest spots.

York’s health official, Dr. Karim Kurji, says there is simply not enough supply to support the movement to allow all adults in the province’s 114 hotspots to reserve their vaccines. Three clinics in the York region closed early Monday because of what Kurji said were shortages.

“We seem to have been briefly changed all the time,” Kurji told CBC News, saying he was calling for York’s allocation to increase to 80,000 from 50,000.

“The York region, along with Peel and Toronto, has the highest number of cases on a daily basis in the GTA,” Kurji said. Meanwhile, it is ninth on the list in terms of per capita vaccine distribution, he said.

Kurji also considered how the hotspots were determined, saying the province appeared to be counting cumulative cases starting from the onset of the pandemic as well as counting infections in long-term care homes whose residents were generally vaccinated in the country by being vaccinated. focused specifically on third-wave infections.

Plus, he said, the province relied on postcodes that were current in 2016, instead of existing ones.

Kurji added that he has addressed the province regarding his concerns but so far has not received any response.

“There seems to be no appetite to correct these things,” he said.

“For the people of the York region, I would say I’m sorry that we had to prioritize the delivery of vaccines to the 35-plus groups in the hotspots,” he said. “When we can, we will come to 18-plus.”

Millions are expected in May

Public health units collectively administered 53,880 doses of vaccine yesterday, the fewest in a single day since April 5th. The drop may be due in part to the discontinuation of available doses of AstraZeneca at the pharmacy, which was expected to occur over the weekend.

The Ontario COVID-19 vaccine task force said last week that while the federal government is working to provide more doses of AstraZeneca, it is still unclear when or how much they can reach the province.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, a total of 5,378,249 people had at least one dose, while 375,905 had two shots.

Ontario has used just over 95 percent of the 5,644,975 doses of vaccine it has received so far.

Millions more doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are scheduled to arrive throughout May, including 786,240 this week.

The county also forecasts a 300,000-dose percentage that the federal government expects Johnson & Johnson to land in the coming weeks. Task force members said they have not yet heard exactly how much of the single-dose vaccine Ontario will receive, but based on a per capita allocation it should be around 116,000.

The projected speed of the immunization campaign comes as many of the province’s hospitals face overwhelming demand for critical care of COVID-19 patients.

As of yesterday, there were 889 people with COVID-related illnesses being treated in intensive care units, according to the Ministry of Health, and 611 people were on a ventilator.

Critical Care Services Ontario, a government agency that conducts a daily assessment of critically ill patients, said another 54 people with COVID-19 were admitted to the ICU yesterday. Patients with the disease are spending an average of 11.4 days in intensive care, the agency reported, and their average age is currently about 62 years old.

The total number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients fell to 1,925 from 1,961, but the ministry said about 10 percent of hospitals did not provide data for its daily enrollment. That number is likely to rise again as “compliance increases,” the ministry said.

LOOK | ICUs at the breaking point, professionals say:

There are now 900 patients in intensive care units in Ontario, a figure that experts have called the capacity break-even point. Medical staff are taking emergency measures to reduce the pressure on the ICU as they deal with a possible blow to Ornge doctors. 2:15

16 other COVID-related deaths

New cases in today’s provincial report include:

985 in Toronto.

714 in the Peel Region.

351 in the York Region.

271 in Durham Region.

194 in Hamilton.

159 in the Halton Region.

130 in Ottawa.

127 Niagara Region.

106 in the Waterloo Region.

101 in Simcoe Muskoka.

The infections come after laboratories completed 33,179 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and Ontario Public Health recorded a positivity rate in the province of 9.7 percent. Reported test levels have usually been the lowest on Mondays and Tuesdays throughout the pandemic.

While daily positivity rates fluctuate in part in how many tests have been processed, the seven-day average for the last seven days has been approximately 8.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the seven-day average of daily cases dropped to 3,577. This indicator has been declining since its peak at 4,370 on April 17th.

The Ontario COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Board said that as of the end of April, about 93 per cent of all new infections in the province were caused by disturbing variants, particularly variant B117 first identified in the UK.

The Ministry of Health also reported 16 further deaths of people with COVID-19, bringing the official number to 8,118. The average of seven days of deaths stands at 26.1, below the height of the third wave by almost 30.