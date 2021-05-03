FBO Survey Report: 2021 Rest of the World





While business aviation levels in the U.S. have returned to near-normal levels on the eve of the Covid pandemic, traffic is still not going very far, amid ongoing international restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, even as vaccination programs slowly crash across world. As evidence, according to JetNet, the activity of large-cabin aircraft was down 36 percent between 2020 and 2019, while in the second quarter of 2020 those levels fell by 65 percent. “It is somewhat disappointing to see Covid return to Europe as 2021 progresses, which has diminished the positive expectations we had for the recovery,” explained John-Angus Smith, Managing Director of Flight Support Signature for EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa)) “We continue to see less traffic from outside the EMEA reflected in more sustainability from light and medium charter aircraft traffic, with our expectation that heavy aircraft traffic will return when the trans-Atlantic voyage opens. “ This decline in international traffic has affected FBOs from Amsterdam to Australia, who have had to adapt to the situation. “We did a review of staff levels and operating hours,” noted Carly Swetman, general manager of London Jet Center at London Stansted Airport. “We decided to reduce the fixed operating hours for FBO, but we increased it [our] the flexibility of short notice to meet the ever-changing demands of our customers and aircraft operators, ”an action she added, which has been appreciated during these unprecedented times. Jaiyavat Navaraj, chairman of Thailand-based MJets FBO, faced an 80 per cent drop in traffic year after year at Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport. “We managed to anticipate all the worries and become weaker to support the drastic drop in revenue,” he told AIN. One of the first devices last year to institutionalize temperature controls for everyone entering the structure, he, like most, has focused on hygiene and disinfection, with Navaraj stressing that he believes wearing surgical masks will be part of of surgery for years to come. As borders began to reopen after the initial phase of the pandemic, some areas that were relatively protected from it began to notice trends. “Due to the fact that Sardinia was much better in terms of Covid-19 cases versus any other location in Italy, many owners of prestigious properties in Sardinia preferred to stay longer than ever before,” said Francesco Cossu, manager of general of Eccelsa Aviation at Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport. Likewise, the easing of regulations “attracted many European passengers willing to spend some safe holidays in Portugal, one of the most spared places during the pandemic,” explained Omni Handling CEO Ricardo Periera. “One trend we’ve noticed has been a certain take on the FBO card and business whenever a border opens,” said ExecuJet Asia-Pacific executive Darren McGoldrick. “It was interesting to see clients who had never traveled regularly to distant destinations jumping at the chance to get out and fly, presumably just because they were now allowed to.”

