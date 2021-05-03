RCMP is investigating after 40 lobster traps belonging to Mi’kmaq First Nation – Halifax were destroyed





The RCMP announced Monday that 40 lobster traps were cut off their barges near Petit-de-Grat on April 29th and 30th. In a statement, police said the traps could not be recovered. Authorities also noted that the total loss of traps and traps involved inside is about $ 10,000. Read more: Fishermen remove indigenous lobster traps despite positive meeting between DFO, Sipeknekatik chief The RCMP said they have identified a person of interest and that the investigation is ongoing. On April 30, a Micmac First Nation in Cape Breton said federal fishery officers caught 37 lobster traps that had been set that day by an indigenous harvester. Trends ‘Too slow, too late’: Ford gov. received months of long-term care warnings before the second wave

The First Nation Potlotek, located about 75 km south of Sydney, NS, issued a press release indicating that the community had authorized the traps as part of its livelihood fishery. The story goes down the ad Chief Gerald Toney, head of fisheries for Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw's Assembly of Chiefs, said in a statement that the harvester was operating according to the community plan and was doing so within a federal commercial season. With files from Canadian Press















DFO pulls about 500 lobster traps from St. Marys Bay





DFO pulls about 500 lobster traps from St. Louis. Marys Bay 26 November 2020

