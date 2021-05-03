G7 foreign ministers meet ahead of Cornwall summit News | DW

Foreign ministers from the world’s major economies met face-to-face for the first time in two years on Monday, following a prolonged coronavirus break.

Britain, which holds the rotating G7 presidency, has billed the event as a chance to reconfirm its influence and play a greater role in tackling perceived threats from China and Russia.

Personal meetings in London on Monday allowed diplomats the opportunity to hold informal discussions, which were lacking in teleconferences. On Monday evening, the ministers sat down for a dinner distanced from society.

The diplomats will hold a more formal face-to-face meeting on Tuesday.

US, UK discuss Russia, China and Iran

Dominic Raab, the UK’s foreign secretary, spoke alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after the two met on Monday.

They discussed NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, Iran, China and the threat posed by Russia.

The pair warned Moscow that it must begin to abide by international law.

Raab accused Russia of “saber shock” with its recent actions on the border with Ukraine.

“The door to positive relations and diplomacy is always open for us,” the senior British diplomat told reporters.

“But what needs to change is Russia’s behavior,” he said. “Whether it is brinkmanship and a violent explosion with Ukraine, be it cyber attacks and misinformation, or the poisoning of Alexei Navalny.

Russia was expelled from the G8, as it was then called, in 2014 for its annexation of Crimea.

Secretary Blinken said that “if Russia chooses to act recklessly or aggressively, we will respond.”

“But we are not seeking to escalate: we would prefer to have a more stable, more predictable relationship. And if Russia moves in that direction, so will we.”

Regarding China, Blinken said the West was not trying to keep China down.

“It is not our intention to try to contain China or keep China down,” he said. “What we are trying to do is uphold the rule-based international order that our countries have invested so much in so many decades.”

The pair also discussed how they should help their nationals currently being held in prison by Iran.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain was working “very intensively” to secure the release of British-Iranian aid Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, but said reports that she would be released from Iran were inaccurate.

“Iran’s unconditional duty to Iran to release those held arbitrarily and, in our opinion, illegally, and the reports, I fear, are not yet accurate regarding the suggestion of its imminent release,” he said. ai.

His U.S. counterpart Blinken also said Iranian reports that an exchange of U.S. prisoners had been agreed “were inaccurate,” but said Biden’s administrator had “no higher priority” than securing the release of the “hostages.”

What else is on the agenda?

Raab is hosting counterparts from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US

Representatives of the European Union are present, as well as delegates from Australia, India, South Korea, South Africa and the President of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

“We will take action to ensure fair access to vaccines around the world, setting global targets for girls’ education, agreeing on ambitious actions on climate change and developing new measures to prevent hunger.” tha Raab.

The foreign minister said on Twitter that “daily testing and prudent safeguards” would be in place to endure “safe conditions from COVID”.

Raab also held talks Monday with Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.

Britain, which is seeking more post-Brexit free trade agreements, has applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (CPTPP) – a free trade agreement of mainly Pacific countries which includes Japan.

“The depth of the UK-Japan relationship is based on a common vision for democracy, free trade, tackling climate change and security co-operation,” Raab said in a statement.

Cornwall background at the leaders’ summit

US Secretary of State Blinken’s meeting with his UK counterpart comes ahead of the wider meeting in preparation for the first planned trip of US President Joe Biden since taking office.

The ‘G7’ is a group of the most powerful economies in the world

The June 11-13 leaders’ summit is a chance for Biden to help revive allied cooperation after years of friction under former US President Donald Trump.

The UK is hosting the event in the scenic Cornwall coastal county on the southwest tip of England, in the coastal town of Carbis Bay.

G7 Summit to focus on girls’ education

The British Foreign Office has said that a key part of the June summit will be plans to boost girls’ education and women’s employment as the COVID-19 pandemic would be a major topic.

The countries are creating a $ 15 billion fund, which will be administered by developing countries over the next two years.

The G7 countries are expected to sign new global targets aiming to get 40 million more girls to school in low- and low-income countries by 2026.

Goals also include getting 20 million more girls to read by the age of 10.

