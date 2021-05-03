Pacific Air: Mike Pero’s new airline will depart for the Cook Islands this year

Mike Pero is aiming to take his airline, Pacific Air, from the land between New Zealand and the Cook Islands later this year. Photo / supplied

Mike Pero is aiming for his airline to fly between New Zealand and the Cook Islands later this year.

The Christchurch businessman delayed a start for the airline, Pacific Air, after quarantine travel was put on hold, but the plan is back on track now that the Cook Islands travel bubble should start on May 17th.

Pero is breathing in Rarotonga after filming for The Apprentice ended about six weeks ago.

Over the past week, he has been busy undertaking the airline and other businesses.

He said they are going through the nine- to 12-month process of obtaining an Air Operators Certificate.

“Longer longer than we expected, but this is life and we are still moving it away so it will be later this year before we fly to the Cooks.”

He said setting up an airline takes a lot of time, with several thousand pages of manuals for operations, engineering, training and security.

The initial plan was for Pacific Air to fly two Boeing 737 800s between Christchurch and Rarotonga and Wellington and Rarotonga.

Pero said he is determined to steer the airline and help “get the wheels back” to the islands.

“It all started when Covid settled and the Cooks Islands closed almost a lot. Like many people, I expected the bubble to come sooner. For its own reasons it took a lot longer, and I was determined to get some sort of flow “Revenue back to the islands. He has relied on tourism for many years now, and we are seeing other alternatives and they need people on the island.”

Pero said the bubble is the only way for the islands to come out of its hole, as the destruction of Covid-19 is worse than a cyclone.

“People on the island are grateful to have any form of transport on the island because for the last 15 months there have been no people entering under restrictions and air transport has been virtually non-existent and unreliable.”

The founder of Mike Pero Real Estate has dual residence in the Cook Islands and New Zealand, with family land on the islands.

Pero said it is a good time to set up an airline with many planes stationed in the desert.

He said the process is long, however, and there are fewer long-haul aircraft available on the water, which they have to rent.

Before Covid-19, there were three airlines flying on the route – Air New Zealand, Jetstar and Virgin Australia, which has since gone out of business.

Pero said he believes there is room for another airline, even when the world returns to normal from this “terrible” virus.

He said this will be helped when both countries receive the vaccine and there is closed demand for travel to the island.

“Many thousands of people at this time of year would go to Europe, America and Asia, but now they are out of bounds. Many people who have not been to Cooks do not realize it is a place

“I for one have traveled to other parts, like the Caribbean, and I think when you come here, we have this on our doorstep. We are just talking just over four hours to get here from New Zealand. “Encourage all Kiwis to consider a holiday on the island.”

Pero said the cost of the operation is continuing to rise and he is pleased with the progress made in raising funds for the venture.