The Colosseum in Rome reveals plans for a new high-tech floorExBulletin





footprint Domenico Stinellis / AP

Domenico Stinellis / AP The Roman Colosseum is one step closer to having a floor, which will allow visitors to see the ancient amphitheater from the pleasant point of a gladiator for the first time in two centuries. Famous Italian monuments dates in the first-century Flavian dynasty and was originally used to host spectacles such as animal hunting and gladiator games. It has been without a full floor since the nineteenth century, when archaeologists removed it to uncover network of structures and tunnels under. An attempt to change that is taking place. The Italian government began seeking proposals from engineers for a new top floor December, and announced Sunday that he had awarded the contract 18.5 million euros ($ 22.2 million) to a Milan-based firm called Ingegneria. The high-tech floor will be “lightweight, reversible and durable,” according to a press release. It is expected to be completed by 2023. “You will be able to walk on it and go to the center of the Colosseum, seeing it in the same way as visitors used it until the end of the nineteenth century,” said Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, according to Reuters. The top of the floor will be made of Accoya durable wood, the release said, and will consist of rotating tiles that allow natural light into the area below and protect underground structures from rain. A mechanical ventilation system will control the temperature and humidity of the underground structures, while a rainwater collection and regeneration apparatus will reduce the water load and divert it to the public baths of the monument. The 3,000-square-foot (32,300 square foot) floor installation will be fully reversible, the ministry said, offering flexibility for the future. Officials stressed on Sunday that the floor project aims to restore the original image of the Colosseum while also preserving the archeological structures beneath it. “The complex underground system under the wooden pavement, thanks to the keys, hoists and mobile types of machinery, allowed men, animals and props to be brought to the arena floor,” said Alfonsina Russo, director of the Colosseum, according to CNN. The Colosseum has served a variety of purposes over the centuries, as its website notes: It has at times been a quarry for building materials, an animal shelter, and an archeological site. It is now a “monument to works of art and human ingenuity” that occasionally hosts temporary exhibitions and other events. And it is among the most famous tourist attractions of Italy, attracting about 7.6 million visitors in 2019. after closing its doors for the extent of the pandemic, the Colosseum reopened to the public with limited capacity last week.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos