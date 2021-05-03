US officials in the Middle East to appease nervous allies over Iran

Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware and Biden’s main ally sent on diplomatic missions overseas, told reporters in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi that he hoped to allay sheikhdoms understandable and legitimate concerns about returning to historic agreement and establish a broader engagement with Gulf Partners.

Coons said close consultation with the UAE regarding ongoing talks in Vienna was important, expected and happening, adding that he hopes the Emirates can not only be notified, but actually help.

What this means remains unclear as the Gulf states now look to resign as negotiations take withdrawals in the Austrian capital. When asked to elaborate, Coons objected to the suggestion that the UAE’s contribution had gained any greater importance in talks with Iran over the past five years.

By no means did I want to convey that I recommend for the mother to be inactive. Vienna is the place where the United States government, the administration, is negotiating.

Regional tensions are rising. To put pressure on the Biden administration to lift sanctions and return to compliance with the agreement, Iran has consistently violated the restrictions of agreements on nuclear enrichment and enriched uranium reserves. The long shadow war between Israel and Iran has intensified, with suspected Israeli attacks on Iranian ships on unstable waterways in the Middle East and on Iran’s Natanz nuclear plant.

In a tour aimed at strengthening long-standing political, economic, cultural and security ties, several senior Biden administration officials are visiting Arab capitals, with Brett McGurk from the National Security Council and Derek Chollet from the State Department among others. others, stopping in Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Amman and Cairo this week.

Senator Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, joined the momentum of diplomatic activity in the region this week, heading to Oman, Qatar and Jordan for talks on a political solution to the war in Yemen. In an interview with the Associated Press by Amman, Murphy praised the Biden administration’s influence in recent steps in the region to defuse tensions, such as a Saudi-backed Saudi-led ceasefire initiative and secret talks between archives enemies Iran and Saudi Arabia. Earlier this year, Biden announced the end of US support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

“However, Murphy warned, as long as they were still sanctioning the hell of the Iranian economy … it would be difficult to push the Houthis into a ceasefire.”

Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers is very important, perhaps critical to peace in Yemen, he added, and without it, the Iranians would see Yemen as an opportunity to do evil against the United States and our allies.

The visits follow the Biden administration’s decision to push ahead with Trump-era arms sales to Gulf countries, including a $ 23 billion transfer of F-35 fighter jets, Reaper drones and other advanced weapons to the United Arab Emirates. Arab, despite the Democrats’ cautious objections to the states entanglement in the devastating war in Yemen, authoritarian policies and ties to China.

Coons, chairman of a subcommittee of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, helped introduce legislation last year created to block the sale of fighters in the UAE. He said Monday that he discussed those concerns with Emirati officials during his two-day visit.

In a number of powerful conversations with the elderly [Emirati] leader, I’m sure I think properly, Coons said, without elaborating. But I have to go back to Washington to hear from our administration … exactly how this is being addressed and addressed.

The senator has also become known for his sharp criticism of Saudi Arabia’s record of human rights and tactics in Yemen, where US-backed coalition airstrikes have killed thousands of civilians. The Trump administration, which cultivated close ties with the powerful Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, approved a nuclear cooperation agreement to share technology with the kingdom for its nuclear power plant, including plans to build several civilian reactors.

The collaboration has raised concerns among some skeptical U.S. senators about Saudi Arabia’s intentions.

Although Coons declined to share what he knew about the kingdom’s nuclear technology plans, he said the catastrophic war in Yemen has left us with concerns about our ability to trust the Saudis with the technology they receive from us. “

He added: Iran is not the only player concerned.