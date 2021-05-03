Harbor Group International Recapitalizes 55 Broadway in Manhattan | tidings





NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Harbor Group International, LLC (“HGI”), a privately owned company in real estate investment and management, announced today the successful refinancing and recapitalization of 55 Broadway, a 32-storey Class A office building in New York City’s Financial District. HGI refinanced the existing old mortgage with a start-up $ 107.7 million old loan from a lender of an insurance company with a future financing component up to $ 8.4 million for future leasing. The new equity capital was invested in the property to retire the preferred capital of Paramount Group Inc. and to finance the costs associated with the significant recent rental activity in the building. Meridian Capital Group Ronnie Levine, Senior Managing Director, and Ben Jacobs, Senior Vice President, provided HGI mortgage brokerage services in connection with the refinancing of the old loan. 55 Broadway features 356,059 square feet of office and retail space on the ground floor. Currently, the building is about 89% leased to nearly 40 office and retail tenants, with 69,000 square feet rented since then January 2020. Notable tenants of the full floor include the Kingdom of Morocco, Communications Bank, Syscom and Assurant, Inc. “Si New York “The office market is starting to recover. We believe that the recapitalization of 55 Broadway will create new opportunities for the property and position it to benefit from the improvement of the downtown market bases,” he said. Richard Litton, President, HGI. “Despite the impact of the pandemic on urban office assets, HGI’s strategic leasing strategy continued to provide strong, long-term tenants amid external economic stress.” “It was a pleasure to work with the HGI team again on this financing task. Their ability to run the rental activity during a pandemic is a testament to asset quality and sponsorship. This loan provides flexibility for HGI to continue implementing their plan. to maximize the value of the asset, “said Mr. Levine. In addition to 55 Broadway, HGI owns 24 West 40th Street Manhattan, as well as office assets throughout the US and UK. About Harbor Group International Harbor Group International, LLC, including its subsidiaries, is a privately owned real estate and investment and real estate management company which controls a portfolio of worldwide assets valued at $ 13.5 billion.HGI is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia with offices in New York, Baltimore, Angels and Tel Aviv. The company’s real estate properties include 4.3 million square feet of commercial property and 48,000 apartment units. For additional information, please visit www.harborgroupint.com. Media contacts: Morgan McGinnis [email protected] 323.500.0939 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harbor-group-international-recapitalizes-55-broadway-in-manhattan-301282445.html SOURCE Harbor Group International, LLC

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos