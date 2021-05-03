The Balearic Islands are pushing to allow holidaymakers in the UK for summer





or The senior Spanish official has said she is very optimistic that a deal could be agreed to open the Balearics to British holidaymakers this summer. In 2019, nearly four million Britons went on holiday to one of the four Balearic islands – Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera. But the number dropped by 93 percent in 2020 and now the country is on a mission to bring more tourists to its islands. Rosa Ana Morilla Rodriguez, director general of island tourism, said she hopes the islands could be included in the UK green list of countries, which will take effect on 17 May. Being on the green list meant that British tourists would not have to quarantine when returning home. READ MORE “We have the right numbers, we have the right measures that will allow us to be considered green,” Morilla Rodriguez told Sky News. It also has to do with the ability of your hospitals to isolate different variants of the virus, which is not done by all hospitals in Spain, but we do here. I think Mallorca is such an important destination for the UK that I am convinced we can have this corridor. We have told the British ambassador that we have all the necessary factors to be considered green for the UK, she added. Prior to the pandemic, Germany sent more tourists to the Balearics than the UK, although resorts like Magaluf are almost entirely dependent on British visitors, the broadcaster reported. We are confident and fully prepared to welcome British visitors, said Ms. Morilla Rodriguez.

