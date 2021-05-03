International
More than 40% of Toronto residents have now received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, says the city
More than 40 percent of eligible Toronto residents have now had at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Mayor John Tory announced Monday as people aged 18 and over from the neighborhoods of the points hotspots became legal for vaccination at immunization clinics from the city.
Tory said the goal was achieved before the May 5 date originally set by Prime Minister Doug Fordacross in the province.
He said the city now expects to set a new target for May as the Toronto Sprint Team Strategy enters its third week.
“The latest data show that the vaccination gap is now closed at the 13 hottest hotspots and the rest of the city,” Tory told a news conference.
He said an additional 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will go to the hottest hot spots this week just for pop-up and mobile clinics.
“We know from our public health officials that these doses will make a difference in our fight against the virus,” Tory said.
“These are shots in the right wings, in the right neighborhoods in order to meaningfully stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Thousands book appointments for vaccines
The mayor is also calling on residents across the city to register and get vaccinated as soon as they are acceptable.
“We know more and more vaccine doses are on the way, so there will be more and more chances of getting vaccinated in the coming weeks,” Torysaid said.
“We are moving from the vaccine valley we were in for a while due to unsafe supply, and thanks to some local and provincial decisions, based on public health councils, we are going through a much longer period of vaccine supply. powerful in a city which needs it to fight a very significant and dangerous third wave “.
In effect today, the city is urging anyone over the age of 18 living in one of Toronto’s 53 hotspots to book an appointment through the dark blue Book a vaccinebutton on the city website, or on the provincial site.
The city-run clinics are part of the Toronto immunization network that includes hundreds of clinics operated by hospitals, pharmacies, and other health and community health partners.
Tory said 41,144 people had booked appointments between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
People can also book their vaccination appointment by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.
Significant expansion of vaccine access
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eileende Villa said access to vaccines is on the verge of significant expansion in the city.
“The mobile sprint strategy is making a significant difference and the pop-up clinic campaigns were vital to it,” de Villa said.
“Nothing matters more than people coming for vaccinations.”
Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, the city’s emergency management and COVID-19 incident commander, said on Twitter that Toronto is ready to open another 20,000 in appointments at clinics operating for the week of May 17th.
More good news! We are ready to open another 20,000 more # Vaccine for covid19 Meetings, in clinics run by the City, also for the week of May 17th. Expecting these meetings to go directly to the Provincial Reservation System soon.
In total, between May 3 and June 6, there are 332,502 first-dose vaccine appointments available at clinics operated by the city, Pegg told a news conference Monday.
“As additional vaccine is provided to the city from the province of Ontario, we are both able and willing to expand our clinic operations to match.”
A total of 985 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in Toronto.
The city has changed the way COVID-19 numbers are reported over the weekend. As a result, de Villa said, the figure for new cases is cumulative for the last three days.
De Villa said the total level of these three days is 1,037 cases, while the total number of cases for that three-day period is 3,111.
There are currently 1,142 people in hospital with COVID-19. Of these, 272 are in intensive care.
A total of 31 virus-related deaths have been reported over the past three days.
221 allegations of breach of COVID-19 rules
Meanwhile, 221 people were charged over the weekend under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA), Toronto police said Monday.
Police say in one case Saturday, officers corresponded to a warehouse at the Warden and Eglinton Avenue party in the East Zone.
Officers found a large number of people but the crowd dispersed immediately after police arrived.
According to police, officers were able to gain entry and identify five people.
Bailiffs have responded to 515 calls since the introduction of the EMCPA and have filed a total of 449 charges.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]