MGM International Resorts Recognized in Forbes Best Diversity Employers 2021 List





LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / –MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) was awarded the Best Employer for Diversity 2021 list. The prestigious Award Forum is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world leader in statistics portal and industry ranking provider.



The best employers for diversity were selected based on Statista’s innovative methodology, guaranteeing impartial results and providing reliable knowledge. Over 50,000 U.S. employees were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to identify the best employers for diversity. The evaluation was based on four different criteria: Direct Recommendations: Employees were asked to provide feedback on a series of statements regarding Age, Gender, Ethnicity, Disability, LGBTQA + & General Diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, the elderly and ethnic minorities were higher than non-minority groups.

Indirect Recommendations: Participants were also given the opportunity to evaluate other employers in their respective industries who differed positively or negatively in relation to diversity. Only the recommendations of minority groups were taken into account.

Diversity among Senior Management / Board and Diversity Engagement Indicators were also part of the evaluation. “Diversity and Inclusion are essential elements of our people’s strategy, with inclusion representing a core value at MGM Resorts and we are honored to be included in the 2021 Forbes Best Employers list for diversity,” said Jyoti Chopra, Chief Executive Officer , Inclusion and Sustainability Officer “We are committed to embracing humanity and making the world a better place together with our diverse staff, guests and communities, and advocating for inclusion and equality. A key tenant of our strategy “The business and philosophy of operation is to be respectful, inclusive and accountable in all we do.” Our talent strategy at MGM Resorts focuses on creating a people-led culture and proposing employee value determined by how we lead and care for each other, resulting in a committed and diverse workforce. It starts with attracting, developing and retaining diverse talent and ensuring that talent has equal access to leadership opportunities. The company does this by constantly working to introduce diversity and involvement in our human resource practices, from the board, to mentoring, to heritage advancement and planning.

ABOUT MGM INTERNATIONAL RESORTS



MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is a global S&P 500 entertainment company with national and international locations featuring the best class hotels and casinos, summits and conference spaces, incredible theatrical and live entertainment experiences and a wide range of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates comprehensive, iconic experiences through its Las Vegas-inspired brand package. The MGM Resorts portfolio includes 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations worldwide, including some of the most popular resort brands in the industry. The Company 50/50 Venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online games in the US through major market brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The company is currently pursuing its intended expansion in Asia through the integrated resort option in Japan. Through “Focusing on what matters: embracing humanity and protecting the planet” PHILOSOPHER, MGM Resorts is committed to creating a more sustainable future as it strives to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests and the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company that was recognized as one of the Most Admired Companies of FORTUNE Magazine. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also contact us at @MGMResortsIntl at Tweet and Facebook AND Instagram.

Media contact



Kenthea Pedraza

MGM Resorts International

[email protected]

[email protected]

702-690-8358







