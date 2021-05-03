574 new functional Covid beds in city hospitals | Patna News





PATNA: Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), now a dedicated Covid hospital, has increased the number of beds from 128 to 270 by Monday. His medical supervisor Dr Manish Mandal said the number of beds for Covid patients is increasing in stages after providing all the required medical equipment.

In addition to existing facilities at government and private hospitals, four Covid health care centers (DCHCs) with a total of 532 beds have emerged in the state capital.

While 432 beds are ready for patient admission, the other 100 will become operational within three days.

Patna DM Dr Chandrasekhar Singh on Monday said 112 beds at the Rajendra Nagar eye specialty hospital have been made functional for Covid patients. Four patients were already admitted there.

The Patliputra Sports Complex in Kankarbagh has been turned into a temporary Covid care facility with 115 beds, including 84 with oxygen support. It also became operational on Monday.

The 162-bed healthcare facility is now operational at Hotel Ashoka Patliputra.

DM said while 100 beds at ESIC Hospital, Bihta, have already become functional and over 25 patients have been admitted, another 100 beds are scheduled to be ready within three days. Then the number of new beds will increase to 674.

A 105-bed DCHC for forensic officers located on Hardinge Street has also become operational with the admission of three patients, he said.

These DCHCs would help a large number of Covid patients with mild to moderate symptoms recover under the care of physicians and paramedical staff. Patients with serious complications would be referred to higher hospitals such as AIIMS, PMCH or dedicated Covid hospitals such as NMCH and IGIMS, DM said.

Meanwhile, following an instruction from the health department, the PMCH administration also began increasing the number of beds for Covid patients.

Patna civil surgeon Dr Vibha Kumari said doctors and nursing staff from the district’s primary primary health centers are housed in these DCHCs. Since these devices are new, the number of patients admitted there was very low. At Rajendra Nagar Hospital, only four patients were admitted until the evening, she said.

Hospitals and more beds

IGIMS – 142

R Of hosp – 112

Patliputra Sports Complex – 115

Hardinge Road DCHC – 105

ESI Hospital, Bihta – 100

(100 more beds to be ready soon)

Total functional 574 FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

