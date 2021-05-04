International
Incredible view captures failed truck heist in transit in South Africa
The footage captured the moment when a money transit truck in South Africa comes under a barrage of bullets in a failed heist. Video / FUNKER530 via YouTube
Shocking heartfelt footage has captured the moment when a money transit truck in South Africa comes under a barrage of bullets in a failed heist.
High-speed tracking video has gone viral on the internet, with many people appreciating the heroic actions of the driver and comparing him to a real-life Jason Bourne.
The incident highlights the daily combat conditions faced by security officers in the crime-ridden nation.
The two-and-a-half-minute clip, recorded April 22 from inside the truck cabin, shows the two men, both wearing bulletproof vests, being attacked on a busy street in Pretoria.
The driver looks in the rearview mirror a few moments before a black sedan pulls together and a series of loud bangs can be heard as a barrage of bullets hits the reinforced glass of the Toyota Land Cruiser.
He immediately starts taking evasive actions, maneuvering through the traffic to escape.
He tells his partner to grab a rifle and get ready. “Say the gun,” he says.
As the chase continues, he warns his partner, “They will shoot. They will shoot ***.”
Another barrage of bullets hits the truck, stopped by the windshield on the passenger side.
The driver then gives a phone to his partner.
“Call Robbie, call Josh, ask where they are,” he says.
The truck eventually shakes and stops. The video ends as the driver grabs the rifle from his partner and exits the vehicle to confront the attackers.
Photos posted on social media showed the aftermath of the incident.
South African Police spokesman Brig Vish Naidoo confirmed to Times Live on Saturday that the incident took place on N4 in Pretoria on 22 April.
“The suspects fired several shots at the CIT vehicle in an attempt to stop it during a high-speed chase,” he said.
“The driver of the CIT vehicle managed to avoid the robbers for a while, but later stopped waiting for the robbers. The robbers left without receiving any money. No arrests have been made yet.”
In a statement on Facebook, security firm Fortis Pro Active Defense Solutions identified the driver as Leo Prinsloo, a former member of the SAPS Special Task Force and chief instructor of its “Single Operator” courses.
“We have been flooded with calls and WhatsApps (regarding) this incident and the driver,” the company wrote.
“We can confirm that it is indeed Leo Prinsloo. However, Leo is not currently available for comment regarding the incident as it is part of an ongoing investigation.”
One video upload to YouTube has been viewed more than 10 million times, while one on Twitter has been viewed more than 1.5 million times.
“They couldn’t make a movie about this guy. No actor out there could imitate this kind of bravery,” one person commented on YouTube.
One wrote, “In South Africa you do not say ‘call the police’ you say ‘call Robbie, call Josh’ because you know the boys will do more to help you than the police.
Another added, “These people are not paid enough.”
