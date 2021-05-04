CCMB to train laboratory staff at 500 centers across India in dry RT-PCR test | Hyderabad News





Hyderabad: Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) ready to train staff in 500 testing centers across India on the newly developed dry swab RT-PCR method.

It is a faster Covid-19 testing method approved by the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR), the CCMB said.

This method is easier than current procedures and can increase testing three times, using the current infrastructure in testing laboratories. There is no need for viral transport to send samples from sample collection centers to test centers and requires much smaller sample packing and eliminates contamination between samples.

Scientists say that using this method, the RNA isolation steps are replaced by an additive with a step of an readily available reagent. The extract from this step can be used directly for RT-PCR without compromising the quality of the results. These make tests faster, cheaper and safer for healthcare workers and grow with existing resources and set them up, an announcement said.

India is struggling with a huge increase in Covid-19 cases. Test centers are overloaded with the number of samples they need to test. There is an absolute need to increase our testing capacity within the existing structure. We are positive that the direct RT-PCR method based on dry swab will help in the extremely large cause, said Dr Rakesh Mishra, advisor, CCMB.

The CCMB has offered to train the ICMR-approved government as well as private Covid-19 testing centers to help them master this method. Most of these sessions will be online to contact centers outside Hyderabad. Centers can book slots at: http://e-portal.ccmb.res.in/dst_slotbooking/. Those in and around Hyderabad can also benefit from physical training sessions by contacting the director at CCMB. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

