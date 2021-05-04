The Tanzanian diplomat dies from Covid as missions fight in the capital

The defense adviser to Tanzania’s high commission has died from Covid-19, the first death within the diplomatic community in New Delhi amid the second devastating wave of Coronavirus infections that swept across the country.

Col Moses Beatus Mlula was taken to New Delhi’s leading private hospital in critical condition on April 27, but he refused to admit it, people familiar with the developments said.

He was waiting in front of the private hospital when his condition worsened. The foreign army division received a call for help and immediately rushed him to the Basic Hospital, people said. Mlula died on April 28 at Base Hospital in Delhi Canton.

The people mentioned above said there were reports of Indian staff and young diplomats testing positively on several foreign missions, including those of the Philippines, New Zealand, Thailand, Vietnam, Palestine, the US and Afghanistan. Some of those who tested positive were self-isolated at home, while a small number were hospitalized. There was no official word from Indian officials on these developments.

Foreign missions are also narrow on issues such as whether the treatment of infected personnel has been affected by lack of oxygen and hospital beds, especially after a row between the government and the opposition Congress over Youth Congress volunteers handing over oxygen cylinders Embassy of the Philippines and the New Zealand High Commission.

The people mentioned above acknowledged that some missions face difficulties in accessing medicines and hospital beds, but stressed that this should be seen in the general context of wet healthcare facilities in Delhi and the NCR.