



WASHINGTON (May 3, 2021) – ASTM International’s environmental assessment, risk management and remedial committee has presented the Gwen Eklund Hollande Award of Excellence and Knight partner Amy L. Edwards, co-chair of the firm’s National Environmental Team. The award recognizes the continued leadership of Ms. Edwards and support for standards related to environmental site assessments, risk-based corrective actions and environmental risk management. She has previously been recognized by the organization with the Distinguished Service Leadership Service Award (2018) and the Founding Committee Award (2020). Mrs. Edwards has been recognized as a leading environmental advocate for many years by US Rooms, Super lawyers, The best lawyers and comparable publications. She is a past chair of the Environment, Energy and Resources Section of the American Bar Association (SEER), the leading national organization representing advocates in these areas. She also served on the board of directors of the Environmental Law Institute for seven years and chaired the Environment Committee of the Columbia County Building Industry Association for eight years. Furthermore, she was an advisor to the National Conference of Commissioners on Uniform State Laws while developing the Uniform Environmental Covenants Act. She was accepted as a Member of the American College of Environmental Advocates in 2019. The practice of Mrs. Edwards has focused on advising developers, lenders and corporations on effective strategies for structuring real estate and corporate transactions to minimize environmental and financial risk. It represents local governments, developers, financial institutions, producers and energy companies in coffee field redevelopment, steam intervention, climate change and adaptation, base closure, privatization of military houses, environmental insurance, storm water, energy comparison, agreement on energy purchase, clean-up, cost recovery, environmental compliance and enforcement issues She is a leading national expert on risk-based remedial action and institutional controls and speaks regularly at national conferences on these issues. ASTM International, formerly known as the American Society for Testing and Materials, is an international standards organization that develops and publishes voluntary consensus technical standards for a wide range of materials, products, systems, and services. About 12,575 ASTM voluntary consensus standards operate globally.

