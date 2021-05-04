Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, shaking the philanthropic world | tidings

SEATTLE Billionaires charities Bill and Melinda Gates have decided to seek a divorce after 27 years of marriage, the couple said Monday in a joint statement that shook the philanthropic world.
“After much thought and hard work in our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the two said in a statement posted on the Twitter account of Bill Gates, who co-founded Microsoft Corp. .
“We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives. We seek space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life,” their statement said.
The financial details of the decision were not immediately clear. The couple has three children.
Both are listed as co-chairs and managers of their nonprofit funds, the Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which launched in 2000. The foundation ended 2019 with a net worth of $ 43.3 billion, according to the final full-year finances discovered on its website.
From 1994 to 2018, Bill Gates, 65, and Melinda Gates, 56, provided more than $ 36 billion in donations to the foundation, the website said.
The foundation has focused its attention on public health, education and climate change, with donations ranging from the support of vaccine manufacturers, diagnostic tests and possible medical treatments for the coronavirus pandemic to the development of solar-powered toilets.
The foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how the group would be run after Gates split.
The split comes two years after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said he and his then-wife, MacKenzie, were divorcing.
Gates retired from Harvard University to start Microsoft with school peer Paul Allen in 1975. Gates owned 49% of Microsoft in his initial public offering in 1986, which made him an instant multimillionaire. With the explosive growth of Microsoft, he quickly became one of the richest individuals in the world.
After an executive tenure in which he helped transform the company into one of the world’s leading tech firms, Gates stepped down as Microsoft CEO in 2000 to focus on philanthropy. He remained chairman until 2014 and left the company board in March 2020.
Known in the tech industry as an acrimonious and ruthless competition, Gates drew the wrath of rivals and eventually the US government for Microsoft business practices.
The software giant was convicted of antitrust violations in the late 1990s but the decision was overturned on appeal and the company subsequently settled the case out of court.
Gates’s public character softened into an avuncularly elderly statesman as he turned his attention to philanthropy, and he largely shunned the much controversy that is currently running the tech business.
Gates’ wife, who recently started calling herself Melinda French Gates on most websites and social media, grew up in Dallas and studied computer science and economics at Duke University. She later joined Microsoft, where she met her future husband.
In 2015 she founded Pivotal Ventures, a women-focused investment company, and in 2019 published a book, “The Moment of Rise,” focusing on women’s empowerment.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit