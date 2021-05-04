Colombia’s chief financial officer leaves behind days of violent protests

Colombian Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla resigned on Monday after days of bloody street protests pushed the government to abandon its plan to raise taxes.

President Ivan Duque appointed Jose Manuel Restrepo, the current Minister of Trade, to replace him.

Carrasquilla has been attacked by lawmakers across the political spectrum since presenting his proposal last month, and said in a statement that his continued presence in government “would make it difficult to build the necessary consensus quickly and efficiently”.

Deputy Finance Minister Juan Pablo Zarate also resigned, he said in response to written questions.

Their departure adds to the chaos in the Andean nation, colliding with the almost complete ICU from a Covid nail. Demonstrators and police are clashing daily in Bogota and other cities as trucks and taxi drivers block roads and unions march on the streets.

“In the absence of a gradual and orderly tax reform, the country’s macroeconomic stability will be seriously jeopardized,” the ministry said in a statement.

The future Minister Restrepo was educated in the UK at the London School of Economics and the University of Bath, according to his biography on the presidency website. He has taught economics and was rector of Rosario University in Bogota. He was appointed Minister of Trade in 2018.

The peso fell 1.6% to $ 3,804 per dollar, the worst performer among more than 100 currencies followed by Bloomberg, after the withdrawal of the tax bill and the exit of Carrasquilla triggered a sale on Colombian assets.

The nation’s dollar bonds also fell, as investors see a growing risk that its credit rating is expected to go junk in the near future.

The Colombian dilemma exposes the chasm between rich and poor nations raised by the pandemic. As the US and European Union spend trillions on stimulus with little glance from their debt markets, Colombia is desperate to ward off the wrath of bond watchers. Oneshtë is one of the few countries in the region that has consistently paid its debts but, in the face of the worst contraction recorded, is crash to curb its budget deficit and avoid credit rating cuts that could lead to rising borrowing costs.

The proposed tax increases were aimed at curbing the fiscal deficit and financing welfare payments to address the pandemic-induced increase in poverty.

Duque said on Sunday his administration would drop some of the most unpopular proposals, such as extending value-added tax to more goods, and urged lawmakers to reach consensus on a new proposal to help the country emerge from a deteriorating fiscal hole.

New marches

However, the withdrawal of the tax bill failed to put an end to the demonstrations. unions called for new marches Wednesday to protest a range of other grievances, including the government’s plans to fix the health system.

Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against a tax reform bill launched by Colombian President Ivan Duque in Cali, Colombia on April 29.

Over the weekend, the government deployed troops to support police in major cities as protests spread to provincial cities. At least 17 people were killed during the demonstrations, and Bogota’s mayor’s office said 41 stations of its public transport bus system had been evacuated by vandals.

Colombia is among the first major emerging markets to try to implement large tax increases. Other countries in the region may face similar difficulties in trying to boost incomes in economies that are still ravaged by the pandemic, and nowhere near have they recovered from last year’s downturn.

Both Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings place the country one level above the junk. Moody’s Investors Service, which rates Colombia two levels above junk, said in a report Monday that the tax bill withdrawal is negative for the country’s credit forecast.

– With the help of Robert Jameson

(Updates with the appointment of the new Minister in paragraph 2)