Mullen Group Ltd. Close Acquisition of International Warehousing and Distribution Inc. | tidings

OKOTOKS, AB, May 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / – (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. (“Mullen Group“,”we“,”our“and / or”Corporation“) announced today the closure of its previously announced acquisition of International Warehousing & Distribution Inc. (“IWDIWD is based on Mississippi, Ontario and provides customs warehousing services, air import / export shipments along with full container shipments to Greater Toronto Area (“GTAIWD uses a dedicated group of contractors providing delivery and delivery service to GTA.
About Mullen Group Ltd.
Mullen Group is a logistics company that owns a network of independently operated businesses. The corporation is recognized as one of the leading suppliers of trucks and logistics services in Canada providing a wide range of service offerings including less than truck loads, truck loads, warehouses, logistics, overload, large and specialized transportation. Furthermore, we offer a range of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in the west Canada, including water management, fluid transportation and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides capital financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, joint services, and strategic planning for its independent businesses.
Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FTAAdditional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or in SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
