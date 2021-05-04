Mullen Group Ltd. Close Acquisition of International Warehousing and Distribution Inc. | tidings





OKOTOKS, AB, May 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / – (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. (“Mullen Group“,”we“,”our“and / or”Corporation“) announced today the closure of its previously announced acquisition of International Warehousing & Distribution Inc. (“IWDIWD is based on Mississippi, Ontario and provides customs warehousing services, air import / export shipments along with full container shipments to Greater Toronto Area (“GTAIWD uses a dedicated group of contractors providing delivery and delivery service to GTA. About Mullen Group Ltd. Mullen Group is a logistics company that owns a network of independently operated businesses. The corporation is recognized as one of the leading suppliers of trucks and logistics services in Canada providing a wide range of service offerings including less than truck loads, truck loads, warehouses, logistics, overload, large and specialized transportation. Furthermore, we offer a range of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in the west Canada, including water management, fluid transportation and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides capital financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, joint services, and strategic planning for its independent businesses. Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FTAAdditional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or in SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Information seeking forward This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of valid securities legislation regarding the acquisition of IWD. Future information is based on certain assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of current and historical conditions. Although the Mullen Group believes that the future information contained in this press release is reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be accurate. Readers are warned not to rely unnecessarily on future information as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The forward-looking information in this news release is identified by the words “will” and “predicts” and includes suggestions for future results, including the future expansion of our business in eastern Canada. The development of forward-looking information involves relying on a number of assumptions and considerations of certain risks and uncertainties, some of which are specific to the Mullen Group and others that apply to the industry as a whole. The assumptions on which our future information is based include other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the records that Mullen Group makes with securities regulators. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our current results to change materially include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the truck / logistics business; general economy; and the risks associated with current and potential adverse effects of the new coronavirus pandemic. The future information contained herein is made from the date of this press release and Mullen Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update any such information in advance, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Contact Information God. Murray K. Mullen -Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President ZP Stephen Clark -Senior financial officer God. Richard J. Maloney – Senior Vice President Mrs. Joanna K. Scott – Corporate Secretary and Vice President, Corporate Services 121A -31 Southridge Drive Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3 Phones: 403-995-5200 Fax: 403-995-5296 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mullen-group-ltd-closes-acquisition-of-instruction-warehousing–distribution-inc-301282505.html SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.

