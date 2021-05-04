Taiwanese Tsai wins Canadian government-backed award Ottawa reportedly tried to block





This year’s award is the second in a row that is likely to upset Beijing, as the 2019 award went to the people of Hong Kong “for their courageous fight for their rights in the face of oppression by the Chinese government”. Beijing considers self-governing, democratic Taiwan as part of its territory, and Tsai is a figure of hatred in the Chinese state media.

Ottawa was previously forced to deny reports that it had tried to block the Tsai award, after Politico, a media partner of HFX, reported in April that ministers had threatened to withdraw funding if the Taiwanese leader was elected.

Talking to lawmakers later that month, Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said the reports were “absolutely false.” Sajjan said HFX was completely independent and added that he had “authorized funding for (the forum) twice last year”. After controversy, Canadian lawmakers voted unanimously for a non-binding move urging the government to continue funding the award, saying Tsai “is a respected international leader, Taiwan’s first female president and a strong global advocate for democracy … she will certainly it was an ideal fit for this award. ” Responding to the vote , Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Beijing “regrets and rejects the wrong motion regarding Taiwan passed by the Canadian House of Commons.” “Canada must recognize that the Taiwan issue is very sensitive, carefully and cautiously addressing issues related to Taiwan, and avoid further undermining bilateral relations,” Zhao said. It was the second move in a month that put the Canadian government in a difficult position with China, after parliament voted in February to declare the situation in Xinjiang – where Beijing is accused of arresting millions of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities – a “genocide”. . Relations between Ottawa and Beijing have deteriorated in recent years, following the arrest in 2018 in Vancouver of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is currently fighting extradition to the United States, where she is wanted for violating sanctions against Iran. Following Meng’s arrest, two Canadians – Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor – were arrested in China and later charged with espionage. The two men finally went to trial in March, in separate closed-door hearings that were widely denounced by Western governments. The government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come under considerable criticism for its failure to help both men, with many lawmakers urging Ottawa to take a more aggressive stance toward China. In March, Beijing sanctioned a number of Canadians, including Conservative MP and shadow Foreign Minister Michael Chong, for spreading what was called “gossip and misinformation” about Xinjiang. Chong described defining it as a “badge of honor” and said Canadians had a “duty” to call Beijing for repression of actions in Hong Kong and “genocide” in Xinjiang.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos