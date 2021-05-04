International
Young people of India fight pandemic with applications and oxygen
Mumbai (AFP)
Her exam review is done, student Swadha Prasad continues with her real work: finding life-saving oxygen, medicines and hospital beds for Covid-19 patients as India goes through a brutal second wave of infections.
As their government tries to tackle the pandemic, young Indians have intervened in breaches, setting up apps to help resources, distributing key supplies, and using social media to direct resources to people in need.
Prasad works with dozens of volunteers – all between the ages of 14 and 19 – as part of the UNCUT youth-led organization, building online databases filled with information about medical resources available across the country.
It’s a 24/7 operation, with teens constantly on their phones while verifying the availability of supplies, updating real-time information and field calls from furious relatives.
“Some of us make shifts from midnight in the morning because the calls don’t stop at 3 in the morning,” said Prasad, 17, who works a 14-hour extension from just before noon to one in the morning.
It is a long and often tedious issue, said the Mumbai-based student, but added: “If I can help save a life, there is no part of me that means no.”
And lives were saved, she said, pointing to a case where the team was able to provide oxygen to a new Covid-19 patient in the middle of the night after a two-hour agonizing wait.
“It’s not just about securing resources … sometimes people just need to know they’re not alone,” she said.
– ‘The Oxygen Man’ –
With two-thirds of its 1.3 billion people under the age of 35, India is an overwhelmingly majority country, but its youth has never been called upon to bear such great responsibilities.
As India’s pandemic has grown increasingly dystopian – with crematoria running out of space and patients, including a former ambassador, dying in hospital parking lots – many have volunteered in groups.
In Mumbai slums, Shanawaz Shaikh has provided free oxygen to thousands of people.
Popularly known as the “oxygen man,” the 32-year-old sold his beloved SUV last June to fund the initiative after his friend’s pregnant cousin died in a rickshaw while trying to be admitted to a hospital.
“She died because she could not get oxygen in time,” he told AFP.
He never expected to make so many requests almost a year later.
“We got about 40 calls a day last year, now it’s more than 500,” he said.
The Shaik team of 20 volunteers is also struggling with a massive shortage, made worse by the beneficiaries.
“It’s a test of someone’s faith,” he said, describing how he sometimes travels tens of kilometers (miles) to supply oxygen to desperate patients.
“But when I’m able to help someone, I feel like crying.”
– Overloaded volunteers –
As large cities carry the burden so far, technology constraints are becoming apparent as the virus enters smaller towns and villages, software engineer Umang Galaiya told AFP.
Urgent demands for supplies and spare hospital beds have promoted a flood of leads on Twitter – highly unconfirmed.
Galaiya responded by building an app to make it easier for users to find what they were looking for and, most importantly, limit their search to only verified sources.
But even so, his app is unlikely to help people outside major cities, the 25-year-old said, citing the example of his hometown in the heavily hit state of Gujarat, where internet use is low.
“If I look for resources in Jamnagar, there is nothing on Twitter,” he said.
Ultimately the pandemic could not be defeated without government, he added, describing simple measures that could have saved many lives.
For example, officials could have created a real-time online registry, automatically updating beds, to save grieving patients trying to run from one packed facility to another.
“If we can do it for cinemas, to avoid excessive bookings, why can’t we do it for hospitals?” he asked.
The youth-led efforts were also unsustainable, said the Bangalore-based technology worker, noting that overloaded volunteers would likely run out of energy themselves as the virus destroys their cities.
The trauma of coping with illness and death every day has already begun to appear.
“We work hard, but we can not save them all,” said teenager Mumbai Prasad, her voice trembling as she recalled trying to help an 80-year-old woman who died.
Although they take vacations and arrange Zoom movie watching sessions to try and release, the stress never completely disappears.
“My parents are worried about this,” she said.
“But when their friends need help, they also turn to me.”
2021 AFP
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]