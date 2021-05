South China Sea Dispute: Philippine Foreign Minister Urges China to ‘Progress’

The comments from Teodoro Locsin, known for his scathing remarks, follow Manila protests over what he calls the “illegal” presence of hundreds of Chinese ships within the Philippines Exclusive Economic Zone (EEC) 200 miles.

“China, my friend, how kindly can you decide? Let me see … O … SH GRONI F ** K,” Locsin wrote on his personal account.

“What are you doing to our friendship? You. Not us. We are trying. You. You are like an ugly oaf forcing your attention on a handsome boy who wants to be a friend; not to make a Chinese province. “” Tha Locsin.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Chinese officials have previously said the boats at the controversial Whitsun Reef were fishing boats sheltered by rough seas.

Responding to a request for comment, a US State Department spokeswoman reiterated a March 28 statement by Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying the U.S. “stands with our ally, the Philippines, in the face of naval (China) naval pressure in the South.” China Sea “. “As we have noted before, an armed attack against the Philippine Armed Forces, public ships or aircraft in the Pacific, including in the South China Sea, will cause our obligations under the US-Philippine Mutual Defense Treaty,” the spokeswoman added. . China claims almost the entire South China Sea, through which about $ 3 trillion of shipping trade passes each year. In 2016, an arbitration tribunal in The Hague ruled that the claim was contrary to international law. In a statement Monday, the Philippine Foreign Ministry accused China’s Coast Guard of “shadows, blockages, dangerous maneuvers, and radio challenges of Philippine Coast Guard ships.” On Sunday, the Philippines pledged to continue naval exercises in the South China Sea EEC in response to a Chinese request to halt actions it said could escalate the dispute. As of April 26, the Philippines had staged 78 diplomatic protests in China since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016, according to Foreign Ministry data. “Our statements are also stronger because of the more brazen nature of the activities, the number, frequency and proximity of interventions,” said Marie Yvette Banzon-Abalos, executive director for strategic communications at the State Department. Duterte, for the most part, has pursued warmer ties with China in exchange for Beijing’s billions of dollars in investment, aid and loans. “China remains our benevolence. Just because we have a conflict with China does not mean we should be rude and disrespectful,” Duterte said in a weekly national speech. “So kindly just let our fishermen fish in peace and there is no reason for trouble,” Duterte said, addressing China.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos