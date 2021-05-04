Domestic travel for holidays abroad





Beijing: As a signal that the tourism market in the countries is experiencing a strong recovery, China is estimated to have seen more than double the number of passenger trips made on the first day of the May Day holiday compared to a year ago . The Ministry of Transport’s preliminary estimate showed that the country handled 56.4 million passenger trips on Saturday as the five-day May Day holiday began, up 111.5% year-on-year. The boom occurred as Chinese people feel increasingly at ease due to security concerns implemented to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the ministry, the estimated number of trips China handled on Saturday exceeded that made on the first day of the May 1 holiday in 2019, which occurred before the blast. Approximately 54.6 million passenger journeys were made in the country on May 1,2019. The projection made by the ministry before this year the May Day Holiday showed that 265 million passenger trips are expected to occur from May 1 to May 5, close to the recorded traffic during the same period in 2019. The number of vehicles that took to the road on the first day of the holiday is expected to exceed 60 million, a record high, ministry spokesman Sun Wenjian told a news conference earlier. The latest ministry estimate showed that 36 million trips were made through the streets on Saturday. The growth of the travel agency business is in line with the official projection. Domestic flight bookings, for example, have risen since April on qunar.com, an online travel service provider. In mid-April, the number of one-day flight bookings through the platform reached its highest level since the company was founded, said Lan Xiang, a data specialist with the company. The number of daily holiday ticket bookings increased by more than 30% compared to the same period in 2019, Lan added. China Daily / ANN







