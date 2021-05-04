Two Hong Kong Democrats resign from party posts on charges of national security law





Two pro-democracy activists charged under national security law have announced their resignation from their political party posts after more than two months in detention. Lam Cheuk-tings’s team announced on Facebook that the former lawmaker had resigned as Democratic Party deputy leader on Monday after he had been detained since late February after being charged under national security law. < class=""> Lam Cheuk-ting. Photo: Democratic Party. Lam was accused of plotting to overthrow along with 46 other Democrats under legislation imposed by Beijing on his participation in last July’s primary election for the now-postponed Legislative Council elections. Democrats were accused of trying to win a legislative majority to block government bills. On Facebook posting, The Lams team shared a letter from the former lawmaker where he said he resigned to step down from his post for someone more qualified, as the Democratic Party leadership was under great pressure, and decisions had to be made in a issues in time. My resignation is based solely on the needs of the positions, I will definitely not give up the Democratic Party because of the prosecution, the post read. I will retain my membership in the party and hope that when I regain my freedom one day, I can fight again for democracy with all of you! Lam was elected vice-president of the parties in December last year, along with Kwun Tong district councilor Edith Leung. Selfless contribution Another Democrat charged under national security law, Raymond Chan, also announced that he had resigned from the party post. < class=""> Raymond Chan. Photo: Stanley Leung / HKFP. Chans’s sister announced on Sunday on behalf of the former lawmaker that Chan had resigned as chairman of the People’s Powers and as a member. Chan also said he will not run in any upcoming elections or facilitate any election events. Chan was elected chairman of the People’s Forces in 2016. The veteran activist also announced that he will not attend any rallies, rallies or protests in the future. In response, People Power said the party understood and accepted Chans’s decision, and thanked Chan for his selfless contribution to the party and the sacrifice he made for the development of democracy in Hong Kong, according to a declaration on Facebook published Sunday. People Power was founded in 2011, Raymond Chan has spared no effort for People Power over the years, and has received the support of Hong Kong citizens, the post read. In June 2020, Beijing introduced national security legislation directly into Hong Kong’s mini-constitution bypassing the local legislature after a year of pro-democracy protests and riots. Criminalized subversion, secession, foreign intervention and terrorist acts, which were broadly defined to include the disruption of public transport and other infrastructure. < class=""> < class="">

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos