Madrid voters will reward Sanchez’s rival, who kept the economy open

In less than two years, Isabel Diaz Ayuso has emerged from relative darkness to lead Spain’s most important region and become the most militant opponent of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

On Tuesday, the candidate from the People’s Conservative Party will seek to strengthen its control over the regional government of Madrid in an early election that highlights the dividing lines in Spanish politics. Ayuso, 42, is running under password “Communism or Freedom” – portraying itself as defending Madrileno’s rights against the dominant national government, led by the Sanchez Socialists.

The field is a reference to its determination to sustain the Spanish capital’s economy as much as possible through successive waves of pandemic. The approach challenged consensus in the rest of Europe, as well as the rising death toll. Madrid suffered a bigger jump in the number of people who died last year than any other city in Europe and has seen the infection rate rise in recent weeks, though it is still far from trouble in Paris.

Final polls show Ayuso is set to double the number of seats it controls in the regional assembly, though it is likely to fall by less than an absolute majority.

With no major vote on the horizon, Sanchez was preparing for a period of relative calm in Spanish politics ahead of Ayuso’s March decision to trigger a vote. Instead of focusing on rebuilding the country’s economy, he found himself dragged into the campaign in Madrid, with Ayuso formulating the war as a personal battle between her and the prime minister.

The Sanchez minority coalition depends on a network of parliamentary alliances to pass legislation, and its political assets have grown from the prospect of 70 billion euros ($ 84 billion) to European Union economic assistance. While the Madrid regional elections are unlikely to change the balance of power, they will serve as an important test of strength in Spain’s most important political battlefield.

Ayuso has set up its booth to protect the economy and the Spanish capital has remained largely open since the summer. During the first two months of the year, Madrid’s restaurant and restaurant industry surpassed the Andalusian and Catalan tourist centers for the first time in sales and jobs, according to Juan Jose Blardony, head of the regional industry group. Even so, one-fifth of all institutions were closed during the pandemic.

“The biggest help we’ve gotten so far is allowing ourselves to stay open,” Blardony said. “When you are making a third of your normal income and you have a lot of debt, it is natural for you to welcome less restrictive blockages.”

Ayuso has managed to win over voters in Madrid despite criticism for her treatment of the pandemic by healthcare professionals. Its regional administration was particularly criticized for reducing the number of people being tested for Covid-19. Critics said the decision artificially lowered the rate of infection because cases were not being detected – a charge the regional government denies.

“From a medical point of view we thought it was wrong,” said Angela Hernandez, a surgeon who is also an official at the AMYTS medical union. “Prevents any possibility of tracking epidemiological chains and tracing infection.”

Cutting a row

Likewise, the campaign has also reflected the growing austerity in Spain on both sides of the ideological divide. The candidate for the far-left group Podemos, the Spanish Interior Minister and the head of the Civil Guard all received threatening letters containing bullets. A similar letter was sent to Ayuso but was intercepted before she received it.

Ayuso was elected to lead the PP in the 2019 Madrid elections at a time when the party was being squeezed by rivals both in the center and to its right. As the Conservative party lost more than a third of its seats and dropped to second place for the first time in its history, Ayuso managed to form a coalition with center-right Ciudadanos group and proved capable of clashing and front collision – line politics.

Her public disregard for Sanchez’s blocking policy and her nationalist rhetoric unpolitically overturned her party’s declines. On Tuesday, she is set to wipe out her coalition partners once in Ciudadanos, giving PP a freer hand to compete with more rough line Vox nationalists.

A trainee journalist, Ayuso is content to speak to the media and enjoys face-to-face debates with rivals, pausing regularly to cut a line. In February, she plunged into national debate over a rapper who was jailed for insulting the royal family.

He is simply “a delinquent with less art in it than any of us here at karaoke after some rum and coke,” she said.

– With the help of Ainhoa ​​Goyeneche