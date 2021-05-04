Macron to challenge the ‘culture of annulment’ and crown Napoleon – The World





Tuesday, May 4, 2021





THE WORLD

Emmanuel-Macron, Napoleon, nationalism, celebration, slavery

French President Emmanuel Macron will commemorate the 200th anniversary of Napoleon Bonaparte’s death on Wednesday, despite calls to boycott the late emperor over his record on slavery. The monument posed a dilemma for Macron caught between calls by nationalists to celebrate one of the most important figures in French history and a campaign by anti-racism activists against the fairytale Corsican. “It will be a memorial, not a celebration,” an aide told reporters Monday on condition of anonymity. The head of state will lay a wreath at Napoleon’s tomb at the Invalides monument in Paris and deliver a speech on the legacy of the man who overthrew the first republic and crowned himself emperor. The aide made it clear that Macron would not bow to pressure to ignore or “cancel” Napoleon. “Our approach is to look history in the face,” the aide said, adding that the approach means “neither denial nor remorse.” France owes much to Napoleon, who took power in a coup in 1799, including many of the political, cultural and educational institutions that exist to this day, the aide explained. These include the civil code, the basis of the French legal system, the school system, the central bank and the country’s highest civilian award, the Legion d’Honneur. The aide said Macron would give a clear denunciation of slavery, which was restored by Napoleon to the French colonies in 1802 after it was abolished under the first French republic. “The president means it was an abomination, involved in the context of the era,” the aide said. Before and after he came to power, Napoleon achieved a series of historic military victories, most notably the Battle of Austerlitz against the larger Russian and Austrian armies. Considered a military genius and one of the most famous personalities in French history, he still studies at military academies around the world. Yet his war wars in Europe and the Middle East, his results on slavery, and sexist laws that discriminated against women have led to a reassessment of his country in the historic French pantheon. Late President Jacques Chirac refused to attend the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Austerlitz in 2005, while former Prime Minister Lionel Jospin published a book entitled “Napoleonic Evil”. In recent months, politicians on both sides of the left-right divide have weighed in, while historians have argued whether it is right to judge Napoleon by today’s ethical standards.







