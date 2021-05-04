International
The US and Britain say to China and Russia: The West is not over yet
LONDON (Reuters) – The Group of Seven Western Democracies aims to try new allies to counter challenges from China and Russia without holding Beijing and pursuing more stable ties with the Kremlin, two of its top diplomats said on Monday.
Ahead of the first personal meeting of G7 foreign ministers since 2019, US President Joe Bidens Secretary of State Antony Blinken tried to foster a message of multilateralism after four years of Twitter diplomacy under Donald Trump shocked, confused and alarmed many allies.
Founded in 1975 as a forum for the richest nations in the West to discuss crises such as the OPEC oil embargo, the G7 this week is discussing China and Russia, as well as fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and the spread of climate change.
“It is not our intention to try to keep China or to keep China down,” Blinken told reporters at a news conference with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.
He said the West would protect the order based on international rules from subversive efforts by any country, including China.
China’s spectacular economic and military growth over the past 40 years is seen as one of the most significant geopolitical events of recent times, alongside the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, which ended the Cold War.
Diplomats were eager to let the world know that the West would assert itself. Raab talked about building alliances instead of severing them.
“I see growing demand and the need for agile groups of like-minded countries who share the same values and want to defend the multilateral system,” Raab said. We can see a shift towards that model of groups of countries with the same agile mindset to work together.
Even without its broader alliance, the G7 still has a handful: the combined is far larger than China both economically and militarily.
MOSCOW RULES
For a long time, there have been deep concerns in both Washington and European capitals about how the West should act on both Beijing and Moscow.
Blinken said the United States would prefer more stable ties with Russia, but that depends heavily on how Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to operate, especially in theaters such as Ukraine which Blinken will visit later this week.
We have reaffirmed our unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, Blinken said.
We were not looking to escalate: we would rather have a more stable, more predictable relationship. And if Russia moves in that direction, so will we.
Raab said Sunday that the G7 would look at a proposal to build a rapid response mechanism to counter Russian disinformation and, referring to China, spoke of the need to go out for open markets and democracy.
In addition to G7 members, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, Britain has also invited ministers from Australia, India, South Africa and South Korea.
Ministers will lay the groundwork for Bidens’ first planned trip abroad since taking office: a G7 summit in Britain next month.
Reporting by William James; Edited by Peter Graff and Howard Goller
