Boris Johnson Predicts The Blockade That Ends June 21 As He Votes





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the coronavirus blockade rules would be lifted within seven weeks, as he hailed the successful spread of vaccines in the UK ahead of key elections this week. In the wake of the campaign, Johnson said pandemic data is likely to allow people in England to stay overnight with friends or relationships, with domestic hospitality able to reopen from 17 May. The remaining social distance rules are also likely to be repealed by June 21, he added, although he warned that international travel would should be carefully monitored after May 17 to avoid re-importing the virus again. The Prime Minister is addressing the issue to the millions of voters in England, Wales and Scotland who are attending elections on 6 May. At stake is who can govern London and Scotland, as well as more than 140 local English districts. In Scotland, the prospect of a new referendum on independence from the rest of the UK depends on equilibrium, depending on the outcome. The future of the United Kingdom may be in the hands of Scotland’s rebellious youth After a year on the back foot defending a pandemic strategy he gave the worst death toll in Europe, Johnson has spent most of 2021 supporting his government’s success in dropping vaccines faster than most other rich countries. “With the spread of vaccines as it is – we have made 50 million strokes as I speak to you today, a quarter of the adult population, one in four, has had two strokes,” the prime minister said during a visit to Hartlepool on Monday in the north east of England. . “You’re seeing the results of what really starts to show.” Johnson’s popularity faces a key test in a Heartland Brexit He said the next stage in the government’s plan to gradually ease the stalemate on May 17 was on track. “But it also seems to me that we will be able to say social distancing as we currently have to do it, plus one meter, I think we have a good chance of being able to give up one meter plus from June 21st. ” Currently under the “one meter plus” guidelines, people are advised to keep a distance of at least one meter from each other indoors while wearing face masks or taking other protective measures. Removing the rule could allow businesses and citizens to return to something closer to pre-pandemic normalcy. Thursday’s election comes amid a difficult backdrop for Johnson. He is troubled by questions about whether he violated the rules on how he financed the renovation of his official residence, after weeks of negative headlines about his behavior and the actions of some of his top ministers. On Sunday, an old Tory said the Prime Minister would have to resign if he had broken the rules. “I know people want to focus on the little things, but I’m focusing on the issues that matter,” Johnson said Monday. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

