David Y. Ige | PRESS RELEASE PRESS RELEASE: EASY ACHIEVEMENT Replacement of HNL Passport Control Automated Kiosks





PRESS RELEASE PRESS RELEASE: EASY ACHIEVEMENT Replacement of HNL Passport Control Automated Kiosks Posted on May 3, 2021 in Latest News, Editorial HONOLULU The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is launching the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) Simplified Arrival Program. Simplified Arrival is an enhanced international arrival process that uses facial biometrics to automate manual checks of documents currently required for admission to the United States, provide travelers with a safe, touch-free travel experience, and fulfill a mandate of Congress to biometrically record the entry and exit of non-US citizens. Simplified Access Systems will replace Automated Passport Control (APC) Kiosks in HNL. The APC kiosks at HNL were activated in February 2016 and are fully funded and maintained by the HDOT Airports Division. The Simplified Achievement Program is funded and maintained by CBP. More information on Easy Achievement can be found athttps://biometrics.cbp.gov/ International travelers entering the US through the HNL now have the opportunity to use Simplified Arrival to biometrically confirm their identity as part of the inspection process. Travelers can choose and choose to confirm their identity manually. The use of technology in the international arrival process continues to advance, said Jade Butay, Director of the Hawaii Department of Transportation. HDOT is proud to partner with CBP to bring the latest in processing of checkpoints in Hawaii. On average, we saw 7,000 international arrivals per day before the pandemic, said Ross Higashi, Deputy Director of the Hawaii Department of Transportation for Airports. We were now getting about 300 a day. Making improvements to the main inspection area will now position us for an efficient, effective service as the trip recovery continues. Simplified Arrival works to guide the international arrival process by comparing a photo taken by the system with high quality images, such as passports and visas, that the traveler has provided to the government. This comparison takes seconds and is more accurate than 98 percent. Using Easy Arrival may also eliminate the need for foreign travelers who have traveled to the United States in the past to secure fingerprints. If a traveler cannot compare to a photo recorded using Simplified Arrival, the traveler will proceed through the traditional inspection process in accordance with existing entry requirements to the United States. Biometric face comparison is only used at a time and place where travelers are already required to present an identity document to be accepted in the United States. All travelers must carry a passport for international travel regardless of participating in the face biometric process. All international air travelers coming to the United States, including U.S. citizens and fully vaccinated people, must meet the federal COVID-19 testing requirements as described in: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/testing-international-air-travelers.html https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/international-travel-during-covid19.html International travelers arriving in the state of Hawaii from countries other than Japan, Canada, Korea and Taiwan must quarantine for 10 days or for the duration of their stay. Travelers from Japan, Canada, Korea and Taiwan can participate in the Safe Travel program to bypass the 10-day quarantine if they meet the program requirements as described inhttps://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/ ###

