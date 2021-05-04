Palestinians suspected of aiding the Tapuah Junction terrorist were arrested





Palestinians suspected of aiding the terrorist who carried out the gun attack at the Tapauh intersection on Friday were arrested by Israeli security forces on Tuesday, according to Israeli media. On Monday, soldiers continued the search for the Palestinian attacker, but found only his burnt and bulleted vehicle near Nablus in the village of Akraba. According to IDF initial assessments submitted to Chief of Staff Lt-Gen. Aviv Kohavi on Monday, the shooting was the result of a lone wolf attack, carried out by a Palestinian on a vehicle that stopped briefly from a busy bus stop and hitchhiking on Route 60. The assailant fired 10 bullets at the bus station where the teenagers were standing before fleeing the scene. Three Givati ​​soldiers fired seven bullets at the car, hitting it, but not the attacker, who fled the scene in the vehicle. Two of the three 19-year-old victims of the attack remain hospitalized at the Rabin-Campus Beilinson Medical Center in Petah Tikva, while the third, Amichai Hala from Safed, was released. One of the victims, Benaya gave a description of the attacker, saying he was a large man holding the gun with both hands after stopping 2.5 meters from them at the bus stop. Benaya said he was standing at the bus station behind concrete slabs intended to protect against terrorist attacks. According to his father, Ofer Peretz, who spoke to Army Radio on Tuesday morning, Benaya was paralyzed by the bullet that hit him in the back. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} The IDF strengthened its forces in the West Bank and, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli security forces arrested at least 20 Palestinians as a result of the attack, including some in East Jerusalem. Violence erupted in Akraba when soldiers searched the village, arresting a Palestinian who threw a Molotov cocktail at them. While in the village, they found burnt Hyundai silver scraps believed to have been used in the attack. This followed violent clashes involving Molotov cocktails, stone-throwing and live fire by the IDF during a search in the Palestinian city of Beita late Sunday night. Anna Ahronheim and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos