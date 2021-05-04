Ethiopia: Rapid International Response to Tigray Conflict Prompts Terrible Violations Over Six Months

African and other world leaders need to speak urgently and do more to stop the fierce wave of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law in the six-month-old armed conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, he said. Amnesty International sot.

Since the start of hostilities on November 4, 2020, thousands of civilians have been killed, hundreds of thousands displaced within Tigray, and 63,000 refugees have fled to Sudan. Amnesty International and other organizations have documented a range of serious human rights violations, including war crimes and potential crimes against humanity. There are also numerous reliable reports of women and girls who are subjected to sexual violence, including gang rape by Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers.

… the response from the African Union and the United Nations has been sadly insufficient Download Muchena, Regional Director for East and South Africa



Six months after the start of the conflict in Tigray, there is no shortage of credible evidence of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law, but the response from the African Union and the United Nations has been sadly inadequate, said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty Regional International Director for East and South Africa.

The UN Security Council was blocked for months, finally expressing concern in connection with the increasingly dire situation in Tigray. The African Union and governments in the region, meanwhile, have done very little to speak out against the trafficking of potential war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Violations from all sides

The Ethiopian government has ignored Amnesty International’s requests to enter Tigray, making it challenging to verify allegations of human rights violations amid severe, persistent restrictions on communication.

However, Amnesty International has been able to document numerous atrocities in detail using open source investigative methods including satellite image analysis and verification of video evidence, as well as interviewing dozens of survivors, either by telephone with people in Tigray. or personally with refugees in eastern Sudan

The African Union and the governments in the region … have done very little to speak out against possible traps of war crimes and crimes against humanity Download Muchena



Among the atrocities the organization documented was the mass killing of hundreds of civilians in Mai-Kadra in western Tigray on 9-10 November 2020, ostensibly by loyal forces of the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF). Amnesty has since received reports of retaliatory attacks targeting ethnic Tigrayan residents of Mai-Kadra, including extrajudicial executions, looting of property and mass arrests.

Amnesty International found that Eritrean troops killed hundreds of civilians in Axum in what apparently committed a crime against humanity on 28-29 November, and shot indiscriminately at civilians in Adwa, killing three of them and wounding 19 others, on April 12, 2021. Working in collaboration with CNN, Amnesty International also confirmed that Ethiopian National Defense Force troops were conducting extrajudicial executions in Mahibere Dego, near Axum, on January 15, 2021.

Since being granted access to Tigray in late February, international media have published a series of reports confirming previous accounts, by Amnesty International and others, of atrocities, as well as uncovering disturbing new reports of violations.

These have included allegations of ethnic cleansing in western Tigray an area under the control of the pro-government Amhara Special Police and Fano, an Amhara militia forcibly displaces tens of thousands of people. Amnesty International has not yet independently verified these allegations, but continues to investigate the situation.

In addition, there have been appalling reports of widespread rape and other gender-based violence targeting women and girls across Tigray. One last statement from UN agencies and NGOs working in the region said they were alarmed by reports of increasing violence against women and girls, including disturbing accounts of sexual violence, and that the response remains completely inadequate to the extent of the need. Meanwhile, humanitarian agencies have reported attacks and robberies of hospitals and other medical facilities throughout Tigray.

It is unconscious that women and girls in Tigray are facing sexual violence as the world watches. Meanwhile hospitals and humanitarian providers have had supplies damaged in the conflict and are poorly equipped to help, said Deprose Muchena.

Humanitarian aid is hampered and fears of famine

Amnesty International has repeatedly called on all parties to the conflict in Tigray to allow unrestricted humanitarian access. As of April 27, The UN cited improvements, but said the situation in Tigray remains volatile and is hampering partners’ efforts to provide timely humanitarian aid.

In late March, workers for the humanitarian agency Mdecins Sans Frontires (MSF) had one of their missions in the regional capital Mekelle brutally interrupted twice. At the first stop, they witness soldiers carrying out extrajudicial executions along the way; a short distance away, the soldiers again stopped the MSF vehicle, pulling the Ethiopian driver and beating him with the back of a gun before threatening to kill him.

It is imperative that international and independent investigations be conducted into allegations of serious misconduct by all parties. Download Muchena



The mass displacement of people from Tigray’s agrarian areas, as well as claims that crops have been deliberately destroyed and cereal shops looted, have prompted the UN and other commentators to warn of catastrophic food insecurity AND even the risk of imminent starvation.

Meanwhile, there has also been a worrying increase in violence and recent violations against civilians in other parts of Ethiopia, particularly in Amhara, Benishangul and the regional states of Oromia. There have been reports of attacks on civilians in the Chilga District, the Northern Shewa Zone and the Oromo Special Zone of the Amhara region, and armed violence in the Metekel Zone of the Benishangul-Gumuz Region. In the Western Oromia Areas, gunmen have killed and displaced Amhara residents since November 2020.

It is imperative that independent, independent investigations be conducted into allegations of serious violations by all parties, with those held accountable, to send a clear message that there will be zero impunity, said Deprose Muchena.

If the lukewarm response of the international community to the conflict in Tigray continues, there is a real threat that the already dire situation could get completely out of control.