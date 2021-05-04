Duterte says China is a charity, denounces rude remarks





Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said China remains a benevolent one, as the Southeast Asian nation seeks to increase the distribution of vaccines from the continent amid tensions created in the disputed waters. “China remains our benevolence,” Duterte said in a televised conference Monday night. “Just because we have a conflict with China does not mean we should be rude and disrespectful.” Duterte made the comment after Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin earlier Monday, using his personal Twitter account, attacked Beijing in a scathing request to China to remove ships from areas in the disputed South China Sea. Locsin on Tuesday apologized to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi “for hurting his feelings.” I will not support the latter provocation as an excuse for its loss; but if Wang Yi is following Twitter, then I’m sorry I hurt his feelings, but only him. It has been my elusive dream to copy until I come to Wang Yi’s mind and manner and elegance. Only his opinion matters. it https://t.co/LgvHujxzYc – Teddy Locsin Jr (@teddyboylocsin) May 4, 2021 The Philippines criticizes China’s ‘Dangerous’ move in the Contested Sea Tensions between the two nations have risen in recent weeks, with the Philippines repeatedly the protest over the presence of Chinese ships, which Beijing has held is normal and legitimate. USA ka backed the Philippines, saying China’s “naval militia” threatens nations. Duterte on Monday urged China to let Filipinos “fish in peace” in the South China Sea and said he never promised to retake disputed areas when he ran for president. In a 2016 election debate, Duterte said he would board a jet ski to the South China Sea to personally interest the claims if resolved. Supply with vaccines Orders for Coronavirus vaccines from India may be postponed to September from this quarter or reduced as infections in the South Asian country increase, said Carlito Galvez, the vaccine tsar in the Philippines, at Monday’s conference. A supply deal for 30m Novavax Inc.’s Photos with The Serum Institute of India is the largest in the Philippines. Galvez says government is negotiating a monthly distribution of up to 4 million doses from China Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and 2 million shots of Sputnik V. of Russia. Up to 4 million doses of both vaccines could arrive this month, as the government aims to inoculate 2 million people in May, Galvez said. For the country to achieve herd immunity, 500,000 people need to be vaccinated every day, he said. Duterte of the Philippines receives the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, says the assistant As the country’s day-to-day infections decline, the use of intensive care beds remains high, said health secretary Francisco Duque. Strong border control and compliance with quarantine protocols are needed to contain the spread of more contagious variants, he said. – With the help of Andreo Calonzo (Adds more comments from Duterte, senior diplomat, vaccine car across. An earlier version of this story corrected the name of the Secretary of Health.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE







