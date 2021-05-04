New Jersey Ramapo College hosts the Global Social Work Symposium; Partners with International Universities





(PDF) (DOC) (JPG)May 3, 2021 MAHWAH, NJ – New Jersey Ramapo College recently organized the Global Social Work Symposium in partnership with Haifa University (Israel), Universidad de Caldas (Colombia) and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (Ghana). The theme of the two-day symposium was Innovative Teaching Strategies at the time of COVID19: A Global Perspective on Social Work Education. The symposium was born out of collegial conversations around the world and social work teaching experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic. In total, 20 individual sessions were conducted by 41 presenters from various institutions in the US, Israel, Portugal, Colombia and Spain. Discussions included innovative practices and possible collaborative methods for research and teaching. Ramapo Associate Professor of Social Work John P. McTighe, Ph.D., was among the symposium coordinators. At a time when social work teachers around the world are forced to respond easily and creatively to the demands of teaching our students in unprecedented conditions, the establishment and holding of the Global Symposium on Social Work was a step we could take in Ramapo College to foster that essential conversation by bringing together a global community of scholars to share knowledge and best practices, said McTighe, who also serves as the caller and director of the university social work program at Ramapo. More than ever, it is essential to cultivate a global awareness and an awareness of our interdependence. The Covid-19 Pandemic has provided a grim reminder that the social work profession worldwide must seek the power of its voice and the leading role it must play in promoting the health and well-being of the communities we serve. Yael Latzer, D.Sc., Dean of the School of Social Work, University of Haifa, Israel, applauded the collaboration among social work professionals, especially over the past year. During Covid-19, the liveliness and effectiveness of the social work profession was very prominent, said Latzer, one of the symposium coordinators. The use of internet communication has proven to be significant in connecting with each other and exchanging ideas sharing ideas across geographical distance and will continue to provide a platform for young researchers to present their work and an opportunity to excellent for academic and research collaboration. Mark Lamar, MSW, MBA, LCSW, Associate Professor of Professional Practice and Executive Director of Field Education at Rutgers University School of Social Work, was among the presenters. My colleagues and I can not thank Ramapon enough for his pre-conference support and in-session talk, said Lamar, who, with Rutgers’s other faculty, introduced Using Simulation to Learn MSW General Student Engagement and Assessment Skills of MSW. For a list of presenters and topics, visit https://www.ramapo.edu/international/gsws21/ A Symposium Proceedings will be published and posted on this website in late September 2021. ### Ramapo College of New Jersey is the state’s leading liberal arts college and is committed to academic excellence through interdisciplinary and learning, and international and intercultural understanding. College ranks # 1 among New Jersey public institutions by College Choice, has been named one of the 50 most beautiful college campuses in America by CondeNast Traveler, and is known as a senior college by US World News and Report, Kiplingers, Princeton Review and money magazines, among others. Ramapo College is also distinguished as a Career Development Division College by CollegesofDistinction.com, boasts the best New Jersey campus accommodation at Niche.com and has been designated a Friendly Military College at Victoria Medias Guide to friendly military schools. Founded in 1969, Ramapo College offers bachelors degrees in the arts, business, data science, humanities, social sciences and sciences, as well as professional studies, which include business, education, nursing and social work. In addition, the College offers courses leading to teacher certification at primary and secondary levels and offers graduate programs leading to master’s degrees in Accounting, Business Administration, Music Creative Technology, Data Science, Educational Technology, Educational Leadership, Nursing, Social Work and Special Education, as well as a post-master’s degree in nursing practice. Press release archives | 2021 | 2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011 | 2010 | 2009 | 2008 | 2007 | 2006 | 2005 | 2004 | 2003 | 2002 | 2001 | 2000 | 1999 |

